ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Police and Fire & Rescue responded to a head-on collision on Saturday night. Police say the dispatch center began receiving calls about a crash that injured people just before 7 p.m. in the 6900 block of southbound Franklin Road. After investigating the crash police say a vehicle turned off a side road to get onto Franklin Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and a head-on collision took place.

