Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Fire breaks out at Huddleston home
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — A fire early Tuesday morning broke out in a home in Huddleston that took crews hours to put out, according to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department. Around 12:20 a.m. the MVFD said they responded to a reported structure fire and saw flames coming from the house.
WSET
Pickup truck catches fire; Roanoke crews battle blaze to avoid further spread
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS were quick to extinguish a pretty sizeable vehicle fire on Monday morning. The department was called to 11th Street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m. SEE ALSO: LPD investigating after man injured in shooting in 800-block of Florida Ave. Crews arrived to...
WDBJ7.com
One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Roanoke
ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke says the boil order has been lifted and it has been deemed safe to resume consumption. The order on December 11 was due to a water main failure at the base of the water tower.
WSET
Body of missing person recovered in the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden: Fire Department
GLASGOW, Va. (WSET) — The body of a missing person has been recovered after a multiple-day search, the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department said. Last Wednesday (Dec. 7), the department along with Virginia Conservation Police were able to recover the body from the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden. "This...
WSET
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared along 220S in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash along US-220S has closed the road. The crash was near Fork Mountain Rd; Rt. 608N/S, according to VDOT. “A detour will be in place. From 220 southbound, right on route 608 Fork Mountain Road,...
WSET
17-year-old of Gretna missing, last seen from her home : Deputies
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's input on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old from Gretna. They are seeking the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. According to police, Gadson went missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna, Virginia community of...
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office investigating single vehicle crash on Lee Highway
On Monday, Dec. 12, around 9:50 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Lee Highway. Through initial investigation it was determined that a silver van driven by Michael Phillip Meyer, 41 years of...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects that smashed front door of business
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Over $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons were stolen and the front door was smashed at Express Tobacco (18013 Forest Road) on Tuesday. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for two masked and gloved males that were seen entering the business. The...
WSET
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Route 21 in Wythe County: VSP
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police says one person is dead following a crash in Wythe County last Friday. Police were called to Route 21, a half mile south of C.C. Camp Road, at 2:07 p.m. on Friday. A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north when it...
WSLS
Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police. Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Police...
WSET
3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
wfxrtv.com
Head-on collision injures 3 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Police and Fire & Rescue responded to a head-on collision on Saturday night. Police say the dispatch center began receiving calls about a crash that injured people just before 7 p.m. in the 6900 block of southbound Franklin Road. After investigating the crash police say a vehicle turned off a side road to get onto Franklin Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and a head-on collision took place.
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
WSET
Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
WSET
No, inmates are not escaping; Prison exercises planned in Bland, Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bland and Giles County law enforcement don't want the community to be alarmed if they see an increased police presence on Thursday. The Bland Correctional Center, Bland County Sheriff’s Office, Giles County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police will conduct a joint, full-scale emergency exercise for escape on Thursday.
wfxrtv.com
Missing Bedford man found in Chesterfield Co.
— UPDATE 12/12 at 1:07 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing man with special needs in Bedford. 43-year-old, Charles James Reynolds was last seen at the Apple Market on North Bridge Street in Bedford around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say Reynolds is possibly driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Virginia license plate, UMC-2229.
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon
(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake donates over 1600 toys to ‘A Child’s Christmas’ program
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Lake Christian Ministries is holding their program called ‘A Child’s Christmas’ for the 26th year. This year, they will be giving toys to 439 children throughout Bedford County, Franklin County, and Pittsylvania County. “Knowing that you’re helping children, knowing that you’re bringing joy...
Comments / 0