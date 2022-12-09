ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos scheduled to wear alternate uniforms vs. Chiefs

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
When the Denver Broncos announced their 2022 uniform schedule in November, it included three games with alternate jerseys: blue in Week 3, orange Color Rush in Week 11 and blue in Week 14.

Typically, the Broncos run a campaign on social media promoting an alternate uniform the week leading up to an alternate game. Denver has not done that this week. Either the team isn’t continuing its social media trend, or the uniform schedule was changed unannounced.

Until told otherwise, we’re assuming the alternate navy blue uniforms are still set to be worn against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The game was originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, but the NFL flexed it to the late afternoon window last week.

The Broncos are 1-1 in full alternate uniforms this season and 1-1 in modified uniforms (white jerseys with blue pants, which was worn twice this season). Dating back to the 2020 season, Denver is 1-7 in full alternates.

