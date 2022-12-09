Read full article on original website
Related
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Kansas Senator announces plans to resign
Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, (R-Wichita), has announced his intention to step down from his seat in January.
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
SC man who opened door to Jan. 6 Capitol rioters given 3 years in federal prison
George Tenney III, of Anderson County, received three years in prison for his violent role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The South Carolina man had renounced former President Trump’s false allegations about a fraudulent 2020 election.
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
Senate passes marijuana medication bill
The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
Lawmakers look to pass legislation to expand medical marijuana access
Senate Bill 261 aims to expand access to medical marijuana in Ohio, the bill has already passed in the state senate and lawmakers hope to pass it through during this lame-duck session.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
Supreme Court seems poised to reject robust reading of ‘independent state legislature’ theory
John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett are the key justices to watch in a case that could allow state legislatures to bypass courts on election rules.
Supreme Court hints at a narrow win for GOP in major election law dispute
Partisan legislators seek power to draw gerrymanders without judicial oversight, a case that began with North Carolina Republicans' redistricting map.
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
The revelation comes weeks after the paramilitary group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riot.
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Indiana lawmakers expect to discuss cannabis this session
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican legislative leaders at the Indiana Statehouse say they anticipate they’ll discuss cannabis legislation this session. Indiana is one of 13 states that has not legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use. Lawmakers have not shared specifics about their plans, but Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) said he expects potential regulations […]
Some Republicans say the midterms were a mandate for further abortion restrictions
Many GOP lawmakers who sailed to victory in states with anti-abortion laws are planning to use their expanded power.
House Passes Same-Sex Marriage Protections, Sending Bill to Biden's Desk
The bill will now head to Biden's desk to be signed into law.
NY Senate committee considers bills that would end ‘death by incarceration’
Albany, N.Y. — Robert Lind’s testimony, stamped in fading, typewritten letters, came in late November from the maximum-security Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg. Lind, 76, was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at the age of 35, he wrote. As of Dec. 16, he will have spent 40...
Lawmakers to take action on teacher pay in upcoming session
It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died.
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
