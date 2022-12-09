ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Search warrants obtained in connection with NC substation attacks

By Emily Mikkelsen, Dolan Reynolds
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z3RJ_0jcwm4mh00

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies in Moore County have obtained multiple search warrants in connection to the attacks on Duke Energy substations over the weekend.

Deputies say the warrants are under seal due to sensitive information and are part of the ongoing investigation by multiple agencies to find the suspects accused of firing at the substations and knocking out power.

Governor Roy Cooper announces $75,000 for information on Moore County substation attacks

Tens of thousands of Moore County residents were without power for four days.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, around 7 p.m., a person or multiple people attacked Duke Energy utility substations in Moore County by shooting at them, damaging the utility grid and leaving more than 45,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

State and federal law enforcement officials are working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident.

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” Cooper said. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this, and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkMKp_0jcwm4mh00
FBI releases poster seeking information for Moore County attack (FBI)
‘The power is out in Moore County and I know why’; Uncertainty spreads on social media after Moore County attack

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the MCSO at (910) 947-4444 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

SBI turns over Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation to state Attorney General’s Office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its probe into former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Attorney General’s Office. The SBI announced in March that it was investigating whether Meadows committed voter fraud after it was discovered that the former congressman was registered to vote in Macon County at an address where he didn’t live.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy