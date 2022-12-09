Read full article on original website
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Hint: You may only consider two out of three to be positive ones.
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Be mindful of these as the new year approaches.
Social Security Strategies to Help Widows Replace Lost Income
Many women face financial difficulties after the death of a spouse, but there are Social Security claim strategies for widows that can help them be less financially vulnerable. Should I Hire an Estate Planning Attorney Now That I Am a Widow?. After losing your spouse, dealing with the sorrow alone...
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Read: How Long $1 Million in...
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CNET
Social Security COLA: When Will My Checks Be Increased?
Social Security beneficiaries will see the largest payment increase on their checks in more than 40 years in 2023. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up by 11.2%, the all-time record.
Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?
Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...
CNET
Record Hike for Social Security Checks in 2023: How Much You'll Get
Inflation has wreaked havoc on American budgets in 2022, but it's going to make Social Security checks quite a bit bigger in 2023. Beginning in January, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7%, based on this year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. That's the largest hike in benefits since the all-time record of 11.2% in 1981.
KXLY
Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
Motley Fool
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit in 2023
In order to earn the maximum $4,555 Social Security check next year, you need to have worked for a certain amount of years. Earning the maximum check also requires delaying benefits for as long as possible. Retirees must also have high annual earnings for many, many years. You’re reading a...
CNET
What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?
This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. A significant cost-of-living increase was recently announced for those receiving Social Security benefits, to help offset the toll high inflation has taken on many seniors' wallets. Yet experts warn this boost to benefits may not be enough.
Over 23,000 student-loan borrowers might soon receive a check in the mail after 5 debt relief companies were accused of charging them unnecessary fees
The CFPB accused five companies that provide student-debt relief services of unlawfully collecting fees. Impacted borrowers will soon be compensated.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
WFMZ-TV Online
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefits
Social Security benefits are a lifeline for millions of retirees. But depending on where you live, Uncle Sam could take a bite out of your monthly checks. Even in retirement, your benefits could still be subject to income taxes. If you live in one of these 12 states, you could receive smaller-than-expected Social Security payments.
findingfarina.com
The Essential Guide to Social Security
Social security is one of the most important safety nets in the United States. It helps millions of people each year, and it’s been a vital part of the American social security system for many years. Here’s what you need to know about social security: what it is, how...
