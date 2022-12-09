ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kiplinger

Social Security Strategies to Help Widows Replace Lost Income

Many women face financial difficulties after the death of a spouse, but there are Social Security claim strategies for widows that can help them be less financially vulnerable. Should I Hire an Estate Planning Attorney Now That I Am a Widow?. After losing your spouse, dealing with the sorrow alone...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CNET

Social Security COLA: When Will My Checks Be Increased?

Social Security beneficiaries will see the largest payment increase on their checks in more than 40 years in 2023. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up by 11.2%, the all-time record.
CNET

Record Hike for Social Security Checks in 2023: How Much You'll Get

Inflation has wreaked havoc on American budgets in 2022, but it's going to make Social Security checks quite a bit bigger in 2023. Beginning in January, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7%, based on this year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. That's the largest hike in benefits since the all-time record of 11.2% in 1981.
KXLY

Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit in 2023

In order to earn the maximum $4,555 Social Security check next year, you need to have worked for a certain amount of years. Earning the maximum check also requires delaying benefits for as long as possible. Retirees must also have high annual earnings for many, many years. You’re reading a...
CNET

What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. A significant cost-of-living increase was recently announced for those receiving Social Security benefits, to help offset the toll high inflation has taken on many seniors' wallets. Yet experts warn this boost to benefits may not be enough.
findingfarina.com

The Essential Guide to Social Security

Social security is one of the most important safety nets in the United States. It helps millions of people each year, and it’s been a vital part of the American social security system for many years. Here’s what you need to know about social security: what it is, how...

