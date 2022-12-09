Read full article on original website
Salem FOP shops with 60 kids on Saturday
The Salem Fraternal Order of Police held its Shop with a Cop program over the weekend. FOP President Tyler Rose says the program is possible due to the generosity of the community that made donations to the program now in its sixth year. “This year we had about 60 kids,...
Happy Heart Quilt Guild donates 50 quilts to Sleep in Heavenly Peace with more to come
The Happy Heart Quilt Guild has donated 50 quilts to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Guild President Julia Clark says they were looking for a community project and settled on Sleep in Heavenly Peace because who doesn’t want to help kids?. “We’ve had people donate fabric, cut fabric, sew individual...
Salem Shriners name their Shriner of the Year
The Salem Shrine Club has named Shannon Davis as its Shriner of the Year. Davis was instrumental with the club’s Side by Side Raffle this year. The award was handed out as a surprise at the Shrine Club’s annual Christmas Party over the weekend. The Shrine Club thanked...
HS Girls Basketball: Salem Falls At Newton…SC Drops Game With Woodlawn
The Salem Lady Cats missed a shot in the game’s final 30 seconds and Newton answered with a bucket at the buzzer to knock off Salem last night 40-28. Salem trailed 18-8 at halftime, but came out in the 2nd half to battle and tie the game with under a minute left. Salem made 2 huge defensive stops to get the ball back with 30 seconds left but missed a jumper. Emma Gregg h ad 13 for the Lady Cats, Alesia Keller added 11 and Kayla Felgenhauer chipped in with 7. Lilly Kessler led Newton with 15. The Lady Cats are 4-5 on the season and will host Freeburg on Thursday.
2022 12/20 – Patricia Lynn Dahl
Patricia Lynn Dahl, age 52 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home. Patricia was born on September 15, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Michael E Dahl and Katherine A. Crosier. Survivors include her father, Michael E. Dahl of Missouri; mother, Katherine A. Wright...
Centralia Shop with a Cop program serves 180 students this year
The Centralia Shop with a Cop program has provided Christmas Cheer to about 180 students in the Centralia area this year. Administrative Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says this is a great way for the police department to give back to the community. “Now having 2 full time SRO’s which is very...
2022 12/15 – Samatha Letke
Samatha Letke, age 19 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home. Samatha was born on May 26, 2003, the daughter of Mary (Letke) Greenwood. Survivors include her mother, Mary Greenwood; siblings, Lalah Irvin, Summer Greenwood, Tuff Greenwood, and Zoey Greenwood; grandfather, Adolph Letke and wife Christine; and grandmother, Patricia Grensberg.
2022 12/14 – Raymond Dean Phillips
Raymond Dean Phillips, 58 of Salem, Illinois passed away December 6, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Born October 2, 1964 in Salem, he was the son of Robert E. and Doris Sevilla (Donoho) Phillips. Simple cremation was selected. There will be no public service. Burial will be...
2022 12/15 – Dr. Segundina C. Lazo
Dr. Segundina C. Lazo, 95, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born July 1, 1927, in Manila, Philippine Islands, the daughter of Isabelo Del Carmen and Flora (Tantoco) Del Carmen. She married Dr. Avelino Raquiza Lazo on December 24, 1953, and he preceded her in death on Monday, November 5, 2007.
Salem Gets Host Panthers To Open Duster Thomas
The opening round matchups are set for the 15th annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville following Christmas. The Salem Wildcats will get the host Panthers in the opening round game at 7:30 on December 27th. The winner will get either Ballard Memorial or Steeleville in the 2nd round. Other...
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
A 20-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two counts of burglary and vehicle theft conspiracy following his arrest on Monday. Nyree Dugans of Cormick Street is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. No other details are yet available. 32-year-old Sierra Stokes of South Mine in...
2022 12/14 – Michael Pinkston
Mr. Michael Pinkston of Ashley, Il. departed this life due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Ashley, Il. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 4:03 P.M. He had attained the age of 30 years, 5 months, and 25 days. Mr. Pinkston was born on June 14, 1992, in...
Salem Bowlers Beat Bluford
The Salem Wildcat bowlers welcomes Bluford to Salem Bowl as the Cats won the Varsity match 2380-1476. Jonathon Wilkins led the Varsity boys with a 255 game and 616 series. The JV boys were led by AJ Wilkins bowling a 224 game and 545 series. The girls won the varsity...
Salem Youth Wrestlers Compete Over The Weekend
It was a great weekend for the Salem Youth Wrestlers. It started Saturday in O’Fallon Beginners Tournament. Korbin Nattier got his first ever pin. Royce Natier got his first win. Colton Pitty also had a pin. On Sunday they wrestled at the very tough Vandalia Tournament. Willie Vincent and...
JH Girls Basketball: Salem Splits With Carlyle, New Horizon Gets W, Selmaville Falls
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats fell at home to Carlyle last night 44-27. Brylee Pennypacker led the team in scoring with 10. The varsity is now 9-8 on the season. The JV won 34-29. Maddie Dulaney led the way with 11 and Quinn Wolfe added 9. Salem will play at Breese All Saints on Thursday.
Police Beat for Sunday, December 11th, 2022
A 25-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear warrant on pending felony and misdemeanor theft charges. Jacob White of Devonia Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Sandoval School District gets perfect financial score; holds tax levy at 4.99%
The Sandoval School Board was told Monday night they had achieved a perfect 4.0 on the State Board of Education financial recognition profile. The board approved its tax levy at 4.99-percent to avoid a truth in taxation hearing. School Board President Joey Rhodes noted the board had wisely decided at its last meeting not to go up to the maximum 8.27-percent increase they were eligible due to the sharp rise in property tax assessments.
Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death
The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
SC Drops Wayne City Opener
Last night at Wayne City, SC opened tournament play with a 52-38 loss to Edwards County. Aidan Dodson had 13 in the loss for the Cougars with Ethan Watwood adding 9. The Cougars are 3-3 on the season. Also last night, Gallatin County ran by Grayville 90-60 and Webber over the JV of Hamilton County 53-24.
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison
Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
