Virginia State

WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

JEREMIE, Haiti (WAVY) — 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort on Monday during a mission stop in Haiti. The U.S. Navy says two sailors sustained minor injuries in the incident, which happened around 7:17 p.m....

