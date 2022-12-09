Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
WAVY News 10
Unbreakable spirit: Newport News teacher breaking barriers in her classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News teacher is playing a vital role in her own community, helping to shape the next generation of children. But not only is she doing that, she’s also sharing her unbreakable spirit. In a classroom full of eager, energetic first graders,...
WAVY News 10
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
JEREMIE, Haiti (WAVY) — 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort on Monday during a mission stop in Haiti. The U.S. Navy says two sailors sustained minor injuries in the incident, which happened around 7:17 p.m....
