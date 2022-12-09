Read full article on original website
Georgia woman struck by two cars after standing in middle of road, officials say
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by two separate cars after Georgia State Patrol said she was standing in the middle of the road. GSP said Chedeline St Louis of Stone Mountain was standing in the road between the left and right northbound lanes of State Route 87 when a Kia Optima approached her that was traveling north in the right lane.
atlantanewsfirst.com
GDOT expected to purchase 3 homes and a business for I-285/I-20 West revamp
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easing traffic congestion for thousands in metro Atlanta is coming at a cost. Families who have lived in their homes for years are now being asked to find a new place. The Georgia Department of Transportation needs more space for the busy I-285/I-20 West...
Several people, including 3-year-old, injured in 16-vehicle crash on I-285 in East Point
EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Fire Department reported several injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 285 NB between Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway Monday morning. A driver called East Point police about an accident on I-285 north involving a semi tuck. EPFD arrived to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'major' crash on I-20 west
ATLANTA - A major crash closed lanes on Interstate 20 Sunday in west Fulton County. The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the crash on I-20 west closed all lanes at Fulton Industrial Boulevard at around 6 a.m. One lane had opened by around 8:20 a.m. Emergency personnel responded. Officials urged...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man trapped on second floor rescued during apartment fire in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was pulled to safety Monday night after being trapped on the second story during an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at 476 Huff Street NW in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Officials say multiple callers reported that their apartment building was on fire and people were trying to escape.
Man dead after single-car crash on I-75 southbound in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday at 2:51 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. to Interstate 75 southbound, at the exit ramp of Delk Road, and found a...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash
A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Body recovered after trench collapses in Cobb neighborhood
A person was killed Friday after becoming trapped in a trench in Smyrna, officials said....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after body found burning near woods in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said just after 10 a.m. Tuesday officers found a body burning near a wood line in the area of Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Drive NW. No other details have been released at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Logjam concerns in Snapfinger Creek, riverkeeper says county responsible
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who manages an environmentally protected section of the Snapfinger Creek in Decatur says DeKalb County made a mess of a logjam cleanup and created another one downstream. The logjam, which consists of a mixture of logs, brush, and trash, is clogging up...
Lanes blocked on I-85 Northbound in DeKalb County after tractor-trailer rolls over
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in DeKalb County need to be aware of a traffic incident on I-85 northbound at the I-285 interchange this Saturday afternoon. Georgia 511 has issued a travel alert warning drivers of an accident. GDOT cameras show a tractor-trailer that has rolled over, blocking three of the right lanes on the highway.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
18-wheeler breaks in half on I-285 in Fulton County, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes were closed, causing heavy on a section of I-285 Southbound in Fulton County after a tractor-trailer broke in half on the highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday night, at I-285 Southbound, right before people reached...
Family members remember construction worker killed after being buried alive in Cobb County trench
SMYRNA, Ga. — Family and witnesses told Channel 2 Action News about the bizarre incident where a man was killed after he became buried in a trench while working at a home. The family of 43-year-old Edwin Barrayo said he was a husband with three kids who worked every day to provide for them.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon. DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials. Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke...
Man chased, fatally shot along busy DeKalb road
A man was chased down and shot multiple times along a busy road in DeKalb County on Sunday morning, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rare bald eagle on road to recovery after rescue in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A rare rescue happened in metro Atlanta after a bald eagle was found in Panola State Park. The bird is now in recovery at the AWARE Wildlife Center in DeKalb County, where he is nursing his injured eye and broken wing. “When we found him,...
17-year-old dead, found in vacant Clayton County home with gunshot wounds
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a teen’s death after police told Channel 2 Action News he was found in a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m....
Lanes reopen on I-285 eastbound past Georgia 400 after overturned tractor trailer
ATLANTA — UPDATE: According to Georgia DOT, all lanes are now back open after a tractor trailer overturned and a car went up on the median wall, blocking all lanes of I-285 eastbound. ---- All lanes of I-285 eastbound are blocked past Georgia 400 after a tractor trailer overturned...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
