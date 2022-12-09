ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'major' crash on I-20 west

ATLANTA - A major crash closed lanes on Interstate 20 Sunday in west Fulton County. The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the crash on I-20 west closed all lanes at Fulton Industrial Boulevard at around 6 a.m. One lane had opened by around 8:20 a.m. Emergency personnel responded. Officials urged...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man trapped on second floor rescued during apartment fire in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was pulled to safety Monday night after being trapped on the second story during an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at 476 Huff Street NW in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Officials say multiple callers reported that their apartment building was on fire and people were trying to escape.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash

A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon. DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials. Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy