Today in History: Sunday, December 4, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. “Grady“, the “Sanford and Son” spin-off starring Whitman Mayo, debuted on NBC in 1975. The sitcom lasted just ten episodes…On the ABC sitcom “Happy Days” in 1979, real-life paralysis victim Jim Knaub portrayed a paraplegic character who applies for work at Fonzie’s garage…Long-running CBS serialized drama “Falcon Crest” premiered out of “Dallas” in 1981. It aired for nine seasons and finished in the top 10 from 1982 to 1985…Part one of CBS miniseries “Pope Paul II,” starring Jon Voight and Cary Elwes, opened in 2005.
This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 11)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.) COVER STORY: "Pelosi in the House": Examining power, both public and private. A new HBO documentary by...
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
CNN's chief outlines changes to network after layoffs, including end of live programming on HLN
CNN on Thursday executed sweeping layoffs and implemented a series of changes that impacted multiple divisions across the news organization, including ending live programming on HLN, the company's chief executive, Chris Licht, said in a memo to employees.
A.V. Club
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Netflix is about to lose The Office US, one of its most-watched TV shows
Netflix is about to lose one of its most-watched titles.Sadly for subscribers in the UK, there are just over three weeks left to watch the US version of The Office, which will be removed from the service on 1 January 2023.The Office has been one of Netflix's most successful licensed titles for years.Its removal in the US, in November 2020, saw the streamer lose its most-watched TV show: in 2018, a Nielsen report revealed that subscribers clocked up more minutes watching The Office than any other series.To put this into perspective, the streaming service once paid a staggering $100m...
IGN
Amazon Prime Video Overtakes Netflix as the Biggest Streaming Service in the US
Amazon's streaming service Prime Video has seemingly overtaken Netflix to grab the top spot of US rankings. As reported by Deadline, the information comes from research firm Parks Associates, who have adjudged Prime Video as the kings of video streaming in the United States. Following Prime Video and Netflix, Hulu grabs the third spot, with Disney+ and HBO Max taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
HBO Max will return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after dispute
HBO Max, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, will now return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after an agreement was reached between the two companies.
Harry & Meghan Tell Their Story on Netflix, Doom Patrol Lights Up HBO Max
Nearly two years after their bombshell Oprah interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again invite viewers into their lives in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The six-episode docuseries, which will drop in two batches, offers unprecedented access into the private world of the couple and their complicated relationship with the royal family.
Big Cable Networks Like HLN Are Failing, and Media Companies Can’t Stop Their Decline
Viewers have turned to the cable network HLN over the years for a quick-hit version of its sister, CNN; for coverage of court cases; for Robin Meade’s long-running morning news shows; and for a bevy of true-crime programs, including Nancy Grace’s primetime talk show and repeats of “Forensic Files.” What it will be recognized for over the months to come is anybody’s guess. CNN — and, by proxy, its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery — nearly gutted the cable outlet Thursday by cancelling Meade’s “Morning Express,” which has been on the air in some form or another since 2001. The company...
