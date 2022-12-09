ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Marion man facing 12-year sentence in deadly 2020 Socastee-area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Diamantae Currie,...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Gas prices in South Carolina continue to decline: GasBuddy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With Christmas quickly approaching, drivers continued to see gas prices drop last week. The average gasoline prices throughout South Carolina dropped by 10.1 cents per gallon , according to a GasBuddy survey. Gas is 39.2 cents per gallon cheaper than last month and 9.5 cents...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas: AAA

Nearly 1.8 million South Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more away between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA predictions. This is an increase of 68,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are predicted to...
wpde.com

Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable

WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy