Marion man facing 12-year sentence in deadly 2020 Socastee-area shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Diamantae Currie,...
South Carolina inmates make more than 3,000 Christmas gifts for those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Inmates across the state are trying to make a difference on the outside from behind prison walls. More than 3,000 gifts made by inmates were delivered to long-term care facilities all across the state by corrections workers. Peggy Medley got a special delivery on Monday.
'Be who you want to be:' Myrtle Beach rabbi reacts to FBI hate crime data for SC
WPDE — Hate crime in South Carolina is down, but just slightly, according to recently released data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). After the data was released Monday, Myrtle Beach City Council presented an ordinance Tuesday to oppose antisemitism, as well as other types of religious intolerance, racism, and discrimination.
If SC is first in Presidential Primary, Galivants Ferry Stump would be on national stage
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is just one vote away from becoming first in the Presidential Primary elections and if that happens Galivants Ferry Stump organizer Sally Howard said Horry County would be on a national stage. The Galivants Ferry Stump is a Democratic campaign tradition that’s...
Gas prices in South Carolina continue to decline: GasBuddy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With Christmas quickly approaching, drivers continued to see gas prices drop last week. The average gasoline prices throughout South Carolina dropped by 10.1 cents per gallon , according to a GasBuddy survey. Gas is 39.2 cents per gallon cheaper than last month and 9.5 cents...
Hate crimes in South Carolina show 'slight decrease' compared to 2020: FBI
(WPDE) — A report released by the FBI shows a slight decrease in hate crimes in South Carolina compared to 2020. Data reported comes from criminal reports from South Carolina law enforcement agencies that voluntarily submit reports under the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). In 2021, 411 of 471...
Seller beware: Payment scams targeting online marketplace sellers in SC
(WPDE) — Online sellers in South Carolina are being warned to watch out for marketplace scammers from Zelle. The South Carolina Dept. of Consumer Affairs said scammers are pretending to be a buyer and claims they need to be reimbursed to cover the seller's "business upgrade" on a Zelle account.
Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas: AAA
Nearly 1.8 million South Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more away between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA predictions. This is an increase of 68,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are predicted to...
Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable
WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
DHEC announces that all health departments are now equipped with 'OD safety kits'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday morning that all counties are now equipped with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits. Each kit contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, instructions on how to use both,...
