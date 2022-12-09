Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Colorado Man Convicted in Vehicular Homicide of Uinta County Couple
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 69-year-old Ridgeway, CO man will be serving two years in the Sweetwater County Detention Center following his conviction in the vehicular homicide death of a Uinta County couple last year. Barrie Ira Bloom pled no contest in the deaths of Steve and Emma Darlene Powell...
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — More snow is on the way. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for Sweetwater County has been issued by the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The winter weather advisory started at noon today and will run until 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. According...
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
sweetwaternow.com
Ernest “Ernie” Wayne Dunn (May 25, 1949 – December 8, 2022)
Ernest “Ernie” Wayne Dunn, 73, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Mr. Dunn was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He was born on May 25, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ernest Henry Dunn...
oilcity.news
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
sweetwaternow.com
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley (October 8, 1934 – December 10, 2022)
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley passed away peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law surrounded by family on December 10, 2022. She was born October 8, 1934, to Andrew and Alnora Bertoncelj in Afton, Wyoming. Eileen graduated from Superior High School with the class of 1952. After high school, she...
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Boys Swimming Results from Laramie Pentathlon
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Tiger swim team kicked off their season this past weekend at the Laramie Relays and Pentathlon. RSHS participated in two relays and came in third overall. In the 200-free relay, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, Wesley Muir, and John Spicer had a time of 1:37.48. The 500-free relay team, Wesley Muir, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, and John Spicer, which consists of 50, 100, 150, and 200 free legs took third with a time of 4:46.90.
Comments / 0