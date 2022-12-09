Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
1 taken to trauma center after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center after a crash in Knox County Tuesday afternoon. Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike near Braden Lane around 2:05 p.m. Officials said they learned a tractor-trailer and a truck painting lines had collided.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Saturday. The accident happened at Pleasant`Ridge Road at around 6:15 p.m. An 11-year-old girl who was in Steven Clabough's car at the time was reportedly spoken to by officers.
One person taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after head-on truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said Rural Metro responded to the crash around 2:05 p.m. near Braden Ln. Crews said they found a tractor-trailer...
18 ‘purposefully set’ fires near Clinton Highway under investigation, KFD says
Some of the arson fires have damaged buildings and trash bins near Clinton Highway.
wvlt.tv
Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports...
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
wvlt.tv
Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
wvlt.tv
Maryville animal control to use air cannon for bird relocation
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The animal control division of the Maryville Police Department will be using a propane air cannon to relocate birds in the area, according to MPD officials. Officers will start on Friday in the West Lamar Alexander Parkway and North Dunlap St. area and will continue for...
WATE
TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Plea deal stemming from 2021 hit-and-run Dannon...
‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom
A Knoxville couple paid a big deposit for a sunroom more than seven months ago, but as of December 13, they have nothing to show for it.
LCSO searching for suspect of gas station robbery in Loudon Co. Monday night
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a suspect after a gas station was robbed Monday night. They said they received a report of the robbery on Highway 70E at around 7:38 p.m. on Monday. The attendant there said a man wearing a black shirt and black mask entered the gas station and said he had a gun before demanding money.
KFD investigating after responding to 3 'suspicious' fires around Clinton Highway on Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to three different fires early Friday morning around the Clinton Plaza off Clinton Highway. No one was hurt in the fires. The first happened around 5:23 a.m. Friday at the 5000 block of Clinton Highway. Fire crews said they were initially...
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.
Pool contractor charged with fraud, accused of unfinished job in Madisonville
A contractor suspected of scamming a Knoxville woman has been arrested in Monroe County on similar allegations.
wvlt.tv
Maury County deputy killed in crash
Knox Catholic girls’ tennis ranked #1 in the U.S. Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), has just ranked the Knoxville Catholic girls’ tennis program the number one girls’ high school team in the United States. Major scientific breakthrough brings world closer to clean energy. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
Fatal crashes in Monroe County increase in 2022
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office plans to address the fatal crashes in Monroe County after the area saw an increase between 2021 to 2022.
wvlt.tv
Man sentenced to 36 years after kidnapping, raping UT student in 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a University of Tennessee student in 2021 has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison. A trial in September revealed that on Jan. 30, 2021, a college freshman at the time was walking home from a residence on Clinch Avenue when Tylar Scott Johnson, 29, offered to give her a ride to her apartment, officials said.
wvlt.tv
TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway
Your headlines from 12/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Mayor Jacobs asks to terminate ambulance deal, Diesel stolen from gas station, Artemis back on earth. Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997. Updated: 20 hours ago. Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the...
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
