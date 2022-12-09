ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

1 taken to trauma center after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center after a crash in Knox County Tuesday afternoon. Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike near Braden Lane around 2:05 p.m. Officials said they learned a tractor-trailer and a truck painting lines had collided.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports...
WHITE PINE, TN
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Maryville animal control to use air cannon for bird relocation

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The animal control division of the Maryville Police Department will be using a propane air cannon to relocate birds in the area, according to MPD officials. Officers will start on Friday in the West Lamar Alexander Parkway and North Dunlap St. area and will continue for...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Plea deal stemming from 2021 hit-and-run Dannon...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WBIR

LCSO searching for suspect of gas station robbery in Loudon Co. Monday night

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a suspect after a gas station was robbed Monday night. They said they received a report of the robbery on Highway 70E at around 7:38 p.m. on Monday. The attendant there said a man wearing a black shirt and black mask entered the gas station and said he had a gun before demanding money.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Maury County deputy killed in crash

Knox Catholic girls’ tennis ranked #1 in the U.S. Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), has just ranked the Knoxville Catholic girls’ tennis program the number one girls’ high school team in the United States. Major scientific breakthrough brings world closer to clean energy. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man sentenced to 36 years after kidnapping, raping UT student in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a University of Tennessee student in 2021 has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison. A trial in September revealed that on Jan. 30, 2021, a college freshman at the time was walking home from a residence on Clinch Avenue when Tylar Scott Johnson, 29, offered to give her a ride to her apartment, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway

Your headlines from 12/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Mayor Jacobs asks to terminate ambulance deal, Diesel stolen from gas station, Artemis back on earth. Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997. Updated: 20 hours ago. Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN

