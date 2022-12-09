Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Concert After Steven Tyler Gets Sick
Aerosmith called off their concert Friday night in Las Vegas ... this after Steven Tyler had fallen ill. The legendary rock band was set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency ... but Steven got sick about 2 hours before they were to hit the stage. It's unclear what the medical issue was that benched the band.
Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show
Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
EW.com
LeAnn Rimes postpones shows due to 'a bleed' on her vocal cord: 'I am devastated'
LeAnn Rimes has revealed some unfortunate news that's making her blue. The Grammy-winning singer (and Masked Singer champ) is being forced to reschedule some of her upcoming shows after doctors found a bleed on one of her vocal cords. In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram, Rimes shared the...
Aerosmith cancels rest of Vegas residency because of Steven Tyler's continued illness
Aerosmith calls off the rest of its residency in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's ongoing health struggles. 'We'll see you in the new year!' the band tweets.
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's illness.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
talentrecap.com
Donny Osmond Talks About Extended Las Vegas Residency, Teases Rap Song
The Masked Singer star Donny Osmond has recently opened about the extension of his solo residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also gave a sneak peek of his rap song, which he calls Donny rap-ography. Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas Residency is Extended. Even at the age of 64, Donny...
CMT
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Talks Las Vegas Residency and Setting Her Arms on Fire
Miranda Lambert is having a blast headlining her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, so much so that she's coming back for round two. Tickets for the second installment of her "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino go on sale this week. In the meantime, Lambert is frolicking through Sin City with her husband, Brendan, and sharing her favorite moments of her Las Vegas shows.
Nick Carter Sued for Allegedly Raping Teen During 2001 Backstreet Boys Tour
There will be no Backstreet Boys Christmas special on ABC after a new lawsuit was filed on Dec. 8 against band member Nick Carter. Content warning: rape/sexual assault. According to Variety, a 39-year-old woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed the lawsuit, which accuses the Backstreet Boy of sexual battery. Ruth...
Backstreet Boys ABC Special Canceled After Nick Carter Allegations
Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault. The Backstreet Boys' holiday special will no longer be airing on ABC. A Very Backstreet Holiday has been pulled from ABC's schedule, E! can...
Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
