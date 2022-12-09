ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory

A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
ARIZONA STATE
TechCrunch

Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business

In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan first reported about the filing. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up...
Apple Insider

Apple tells suppliers to plan for shift of manufacturing out of China

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is working to speed up its shift of part of its supply chain out of China, with supply chain partners warned to plan for increases in assembly in India and Vietnam. China is...
Fox Business

Amazon plans to lay off 10K employees: report

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 corporate and technology employees as soon as this week. The cuts would affect the company's devices organization, retail division and human resources, people familiar with the matter told the New York Times. The move would mark the largest job cut in Amazon's history,...
Axios

The U.S. chip boom is just beginning

Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s decision to triple its investment in Arizona is part of a national rush to re-shore key inputs for the American economy. Driving the news: President Biden traveled to TSMC's Arizona plant on Tuesday to bask in the glow of the announcement. The company — which by some measures manufactures over half the world's chips — said the three-fold increase would bring its investment to around $40 billion.
ARIZONA STATE
Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
AFP

Biden celebrates US manufacturing comeback at giant semiconductor project

President Joe Biden declared the comeback of US manufacturing Tuesday at the site of a mammoth expansion to a Taiwanese-owned semiconductor plant aimed at breaking risky US dependency on foreign-based producers for the vital component. Biden framed the TSMC investment in a broader context of revitalizing US-based manufacturing -- one of his presidency's key themes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Variety

Bangladesh Oscar Contender ‘Hawa’ Gets India Release

Mejbaur Rahman Sumon’s “Hawa,” Bangladesh’s submission to the Oscars’ international feature category, is getting distribution in India. The film follows the journey of an all-men team on a fishing trawler, whose routine is disrupted when they haul in a mysterious catch. The cast is led by hugely popular star Chanchal Chowdhury and includes Nazifa Tushi, Sariful Islam Razz, Sumon Anowar, Nasir Uddin Khan and Shohel Mondol. It is produced by Sun Music & Motion Pictures Limited and Facecard Productions. “Hawa” released in Bangladesh in July and proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year. It will be released...

