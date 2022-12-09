Mejbaur Rahman Sumon’s “Hawa,” Bangladesh’s submission to the Oscars’ international feature category, is getting distribution in India. The film follows the journey of an all-men team on a fishing trawler, whose routine is disrupted when they haul in a mysterious catch. The cast is led by hugely popular star Chanchal Chowdhury and includes Nazifa Tushi, Sariful Islam Razz, Sumon Anowar, Nasir Uddin Khan and Shohel Mondol. It is produced by Sun Music & Motion Pictures Limited and Facecard Productions. “Hawa” released in Bangladesh in July and proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year. It will be released...

