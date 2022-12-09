Read full article on original website
Related
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix.
Washington Examiner
Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory
A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
TechCrunch
Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business
In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan first reported about the filing. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up...
Apple looking to move iPhone production out of China in wake of violent worker protests: report
Apple is accelerating a plan to move its business outside of China following the violent protests at its iPhone City plant in recent weeks.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Biden accuses US of getting ‘lazy’ in sending manufacturing jobs to China
President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed corporate greed and laziness for American jobs being shipped overseas to places like China over the last several decades.
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
Foxconn invests $500M in India business as Apple reconsiders China production
Apple's main iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has expanded its efforts to cut ties with China and invested $500 million into an existing plant in India.
Apple Insider
Apple tells suppliers to plan for shift of manufacturing out of China
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is working to speed up its shift of part of its supply chain out of China, with supply chain partners warned to plan for increases in assembly in India and Vietnam. China is...
Amazon plans to lay off 10K employees: report
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 corporate and technology employees as soon as this week. The cuts would affect the company's devices organization, retail division and human resources, people familiar with the matter told the New York Times. The move would mark the largest job cut in Amazon's history,...
Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month
Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain.
CNBC
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
The U.S. chip boom is just beginning
Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s decision to triple its investment in Arizona is part of a national rush to re-shore key inputs for the American economy. Driving the news: President Biden traveled to TSMC's Arizona plant on Tuesday to bask in the glow of the announcement. The company — which by some measures manufactures over half the world's chips — said the three-fold increase would bring its investment to around $40 billion.
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Biden celebrates US manufacturing comeback at giant semiconductor project
President Joe Biden declared the comeback of US manufacturing Tuesday at the site of a mammoth expansion to a Taiwanese-owned semiconductor plant aimed at breaking risky US dependency on foreign-based producers for the vital component. Biden framed the TSMC investment in a broader context of revitalizing US-based manufacturing -- one of his presidency's key themes.
Ericsson and Apple end patent-related legal row with licence deal
STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Friday it had struck a global patent licence agreement with Apple (AAPL.O), ending a row over royalty payments for the use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones.
Bangladesh Oscar Contender ‘Hawa’ Gets India Release
Mejbaur Rahman Sumon’s “Hawa,” Bangladesh’s submission to the Oscars’ international feature category, is getting distribution in India. The film follows the journey of an all-men team on a fishing trawler, whose routine is disrupted when they haul in a mysterious catch. The cast is led by hugely popular star Chanchal Chowdhury and includes Nazifa Tushi, Sariful Islam Razz, Sumon Anowar, Nasir Uddin Khan and Shohel Mondol. It is produced by Sun Music & Motion Pictures Limited and Facecard Productions. “Hawa” released in Bangladesh in July and proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year. It will be released...
G7, Vietnam reach $15.5 billion climate deal to cut coal use -sources
HANOI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations will provide $15.5 billion to Vietnam to help the country transition away from coal, two Western sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
9to5Mac
TSMC Arizona chip plants see investment tripled, but will never make A-series or M-series chips
Later today, Apple CEO Tim Cook will be attending a celebratory event for the upcoming TSMC Arizona chip plants in Arizona. We’re now learning a little more about the company’s plans, including a tripling of the original investment. However, it’s becoming even clearer that US-made chips are never...
Comments / 0