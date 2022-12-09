Read full article on original website
I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City; expected to be fully closed between Mitchell and Chamberlain this afternoon
Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 10 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday. Motorists should be aware that SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm track and anticipates closing...
Mitchell School District Business Manager to retire in 2023
The Mitchell School District’s longtime business manager will retire next summer, and his replacement has been chosen. The item is on today’s Mitchell School Board agenda. Steve Culhane, who has been the district’s business manager since 1994, will retire on June 30th. Dakota Wesleyan University Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and former Mitchell School Board member Theresa Kriese will begin her new position as the school district’s business manager on July 1st, pending board approval. Today’s agenda also includes a revision of the board policy regarding community use of facilities and board consideration to approve the issuance of design specification for the new Mitchell High School. Today’s Mitchell School Board meeting begins at 5:30 PM at the Mitchell High School library. It is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/2788/MSD/2624946/Public_Board_Book_Dec_12_2022.pdf.
Mitchell School Board delays hiring of Kriese as new business manager
The Mitchell School Board last night voted to delay the hire of Theresa Kriese as the Mitchell School District’s new business manager. Current business manager Steve Culhane will retire at the end of June. Two Mitchell School Board members, Shawn Ruml and Terry Aslesen, questioned the process in which the position opened and was filled before board members were made aware of the opening. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves said when the position became open, he interviewed Kriese and decided to offer her the position. He told the board that open administrative positions are not required to be posted publicly. Aslesen said he was concerned whether proper procedures were followed. Ruml echoed that sentiment. Both Ruml and Aslesen said they thought Kriese was an outstanding candidate for the job, but others should have been given the opportunity to apply for it.Dr. Graves verified the legality of the process and reiterated that Kriese is an extremely qualified candidate for the position.
Mitchell police investigating weekend stabbing involving two teens
Mitchell police are investigating a stabbing which took place over the weekend in Mitchell. Just after 2:30 on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of a 16-year-old juvenile male that had been stabbed in the neck. This victim had been transported to Queen of Peace Hospital for treatment by friends. It was learned the assault had occurred in the 100 block of North Langdon. The offender in this assault was identified by the victim and witnesses as a 15-year-old male. The suspect was located in Mitchell on Sunday and taken into custody without incident. The victim in this case is in stable condition. Due to all parties involved in this investigation being juveniles, no other information will be released.
Forecasters tracking major winter storm this week
Forecasters are tracking another winter storm that is expected to move through the state this week. Kyle Weisser of the NWS says this is a larger, slower-moving system than the one that hit last week. He says the areas which look to be hit hardest are to the west and north of Mitchell. About 2/3rds of the state is under some sort of watch, advisory, or warning through Thursday, ranging from blizzard, ice storm, and winter storm warnings to winter weather advisories. No weather alerts have yet been issued for Mitchell or the surrounding area.
