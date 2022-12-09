The Mitchell School Board last night voted to delay the hire of Theresa Kriese as the Mitchell School District’s new business manager. Current business manager Steve Culhane will retire at the end of June. Two Mitchell School Board members, Shawn Ruml and Terry Aslesen, questioned the process in which the position opened and was filled before board members were made aware of the opening. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves said when the position became open, he interviewed Kriese and decided to offer her the position. He told the board that open administrative positions are not required to be posted publicly. Aslesen said he was concerned whether proper procedures were followed. Ruml echoed that sentiment. Both Ruml and Aslesen said they thought Kriese was an outstanding candidate for the job, but others should have been given the opportunity to apply for it.Dr. Graves verified the legality of the process and reiterated that Kriese is an extremely qualified candidate for the position.

