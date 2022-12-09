ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies

As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
The Urge to be an entrepreneur: A musician turned hot dog restaurateur builds a St. Louis classic

Steve Ewing spent years in the ‘90s meeting fans outside of concert venues on the road with The Urge, a St. Louis punk-ska-rock band that toured across the country. But in 2008, the band’s lead singer was meeting fans in a slightly different setting — selling hot dogs out of a chrome cart outside of the Procter & Gamble factory on Grand Ave. in St. Louis.
St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
10 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays in STL

For many, December marks the beginning of the joyous Christmas season. Around the city of St. Louis, there are many ways to celebrate this exciting time. From viewing Christmas lights to picking out a Christmas tree, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Many locations around St. Louis offer festive...
Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
De Soto Christmas Parade offers holiday fun

Thousands of people turned out to watch the 94th annual De Soto Christmas Parade, held Dec. 3 along Main Street, said Sarah Greenlee of the De Soto Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event. The parade once again provided participants and spectators with nearly an hour of entertainment, she said.
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
