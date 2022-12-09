James Cameron has reflected on the “problem” with Terminator: Dark Fate after “butting heads” with the director.The filmmaker behind the first two Terminator films returned to produce the sixth installment in the franchise, which was directed by Tim Miller and released in 2019.Months after its premiere, Miller vowed to never work with Cameron again, stating: “It has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience; it’s more that I just don’t want to be in a situation again where I don’t have the control to do what I think is right.”While Cameron has said in a...

1 HOUR AGO