Viewers left in tears after watching new Netflix thriller based on popular book
Heartbreak, mystery and murder - this new literary adaptation on Netflix has it all, and viewers have been left in tears after it arrived on the streaming service in the US last week. If you're a fan of the equally hard-hitting BBC drama Normal People, then you'll probably recognise Daisy...
TVLine Items: Hugh Grant Joins Winslet Series, Miss Universe to Roku and More
Hugh Grant (The Undoing) is headed back to HBO for another prestige drama: The actor will appear in a guest-starring role in the limited series The Palace, starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet, our sister site Variety reports. The Palace chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Details about Grant’s character are not currently available. Grant previously starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the limited series The Undoing for HBO. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * The Roku Channel will be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner for the 71st Miss Universe...
ITV Is Shaking Up Its Drama Strategy Under Its New Streamer: ‘We Felt There Were Shows We Couldn’t Make a Hit on the TV Channel’
U.K. broadcaster ITV has claimed to be “More than TV” for over two years, but it’s only now, with the debut of its first dedicated streaming platform, that that mission statement is becoming a reality. This week’s launch of ITVX has seen the complete overhaul of outdated catch-up service ITV Hub into a sleek and shiny streamer, similar in layout to a Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, and targeting the 35-55 year-old demographic who watch ITV shows but don’t yet have a deep relationship with the brand on-demand. But the makeover isn’t just limited to a new interface: With a fresh...
TVLine Items: Perry Mason Return Date, Alona Tal Joins Alex Cross and More
Perry Mason will be back on the case next March, when the HBO drama finally returns for Season 2 two and a half years after its freshman run wrapped up in August 2020. The series is slated to premiere Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on the premium cabler (and HBO Max), it was announced on Wednesday. In the upcoming episodes, “months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” per the official synopsis. “When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della,...
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ ’Fixer Upper’ Castle Brings Magnolia Network Its Biggest Linear Ratings Hit Since ‘Welcome Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)
When Chip and Joanna Gaines return to the “Fixer Upper” world, the fans turn out in droves. The couple’s new series, “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” drew more than 4.5 million total linear viewers for their Magnolia Network during its six-episode run between Oct. 14 and Nov. 18. The show, which followed the Gaineses as they renovated a 100-year-old castle they purchased in their hometown of Waco, Texas, is the channel’s highest-rated series among adults 25-54 behind only “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the second iteration of their beloved HGTV series. That is counting since 2009, the years when Magnolia Network was...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Cold Case Drama ‘Citizen Jane’ From Jay Beattie In Works At CBS
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Citizen Jane, a drama from Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol co-creator Jay Beattie and CBS Studios. In Citizen Jane, written by Beattie, haunted by her sister’s unsolved murder, a law school dropout turned citizen sleuth partners with a jaded homicide detective seeking redemption to solve cold cases and deliver justice across the country. Beattie executive produces with Adventure Media principals Chris von Goetz and James Robins Early, the ICM Partners veterans who recently launched the artist-driven management and production company with fellow founding partner Aaliyah Williams. Beattie is consulting on ABC’s new drama series Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank. He...
‘I refused:’ James Cameron says his Arnold Schwarzenegger demand was ‘problem’ with Terminator 6
James Cameron has reflected on the “problem” with Terminator: Dark Fate after “butting heads” with the director.The filmmaker behind the first two Terminator films returned to produce the sixth installment in the franchise, which was directed by Tim Miller and released in 2019.Months after its premiere, Miller vowed to never work with Cameron again, stating: “It has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience; it’s more that I just don’t want to be in a situation again where I don’t have the control to do what I think is right.”While Cameron has said in a...
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
'The Simpsons', Andrea Bocelli and Disney Plus Team Up on Short Film
Disney Plus is offering fans of The Simpsons a Christmas gift, as the short film The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad' launches December 15. In the short, Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: An unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.
Apple TV+ Re-Teams With Taron Egerton for Firebug Drama Series
After the success of Black Bird, Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind the hit show. Apple TV+ today announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin will re-team for Firebug, a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios.
'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon
An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
Bruce Willis poses in first family photos since his acting retirement
Bruce Willis has posed in a rare family photo – the first to be shared since he retired from acting.The Die Hard actor’s family announced erarlier this year that he was “stepping away” from the industry after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition “impacting his cognitive abilities”.In a statement, Willis’s family said: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to...
Babylon Stars Reveal the Classic Films and Performances That Inspired Them (Exclusive)
Babylon is the latest film from Damien Chazelle who is best known for helming Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man. The upcoming movie has a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. The film traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. While the actors are all playing fictional characters, many are based on actual stars from that time. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the aforementioned stars, and they revealed which iconic actors inspired their roles and which classic films they researched before making the movie.
Euston Films Sets Nick Leather-Penned Suspense Thriller ‘Nightsleeper’ at BBC (EXCLUSIVE)
The BBC has commissioned “Nightsleeper,” a new suspense thriller from Fremantle’s Euston Films penned by “The Control Room” scribe Nick Leather. Leather, a BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer, is penning the series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. “Nightsleeper” is set on board a sleeper train between Glasgow and London. As the train crosses the U.K., events rapidly escalate while a government agency tries desperately to intervene. “Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite...
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
Line of Duty favourites to star together in gripping new Amazon Prime thriller The Rig as Martin Compston speaks out on new six-part drama
A large chunk of the cast of Line of Duty are set to appear in new Amazon Prime supernatural thriller The Rig. The drama will follow the lives of a crew of workers stationed on an oil rig in the North Sea - with the likes of Martin Compston, 38, who plays AC-12’s Det Insp Steve Arnott on the BBC's Line of Duty - starring in the six-part show.
