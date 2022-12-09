Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad. On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts...
yachatsnews.com
Regional bank from northwest Washington buys Columbia branches in Waldport, Newport and five other communities
A small, regional bank in northwest Washington has agreed to buy Columbia Bank’s branches in Waldport and Newport along with others in five rural Oregon and Washington communities. 1st Security Bank of Mountlake Terrace, Wash. said it plans to retain staff and keep all locations open after the transaction...
Lebanon-Express
Gallery: Veterans searching for missing soldier support walk through Lebanon
Police and fire escort and excited crowds greeted the U.S. Marine Corps veterans making a more than 3,600-mile hike from Boston to Newport. Coleman Kinzer, Ray Shinohara and Justin LeHew raised awareness and funds for recovering some of the bodies of nearly 82,000 U.S. combatants and military personnel who disappeared during wars on five continents starting in 1940.
Lebanon-Express
Linn County tenants struggling with landlords can call this number for help
Tenants in Linn County can now receive information, referrals and support regarding tenant-landlord laws and regulations as part of the law library’s eviction prevention program. The number for the new “warm line” is 541-730-3495. The $8,000 program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and will be staffed...
generalaviationnews.com
A B-17’s birthday bash
Plumes of blue-gray smoke from vintage aircraft engines and an enthusiastic BBQ team melded together to help set an exciting mood for a very unique birthday party in 2022. The Salem, Oregon-based B-17 Alliance Foundation held a 75th Birthday Bash for its B-17, “The Lacey Lady,” during the last week of August 2022.
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 12)
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., through Thursday, Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The 46th presentation is a walk-through event. Stroll through the indoor forest wonderland, view the 140 scenes up close and look for new scenes as well as your old favorites. Enjoy two model train displays and the Victorian village. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take that special photo, and get candy canes for the children. Admission is free for all. Donation of canned or nonperishable food for Fish of Albany pantry accepted. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.
klcc.org
Frigid temperatures spur activation of warming Centers in Eugene and Cottage Grove
Freezing temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday means the Egan Warming Centers are being activated, and put on standby for the rest of the week. Tim Black is the winter strategies and emergency response coordinator for St. Vincent de Paul, which oversees the Egan Warming Centers. He says there are also volunteer orientation sessions Tuesday and Saturday.
yachatsnews.com
Kotek announces 36-county listening tour, framework for first year as governor starting with Yamhill and Douglas counties
PORTLAND — Gov.-elect Tina Kotek plans to visit all 36 Oregon counties over the next year in an effort to build trust in the state government, she announced during an annual business gathering Monday. Kotek was the keynote speaker at the Oregon Business Plan’s Leadership Summit, which has drawn...
Lebanon-Express
Mid-Willamette ER wait times are long. Really long.
Mid-Willamette valley emergency room wait times have skyrocketed under the pressure of a respiratory virus surge and staffing shortages. Gov. Kate Brown last week extended last month's state of emergency as respiratory illnesses continue to strain the state’s hospital systems. In the last 60 days, Good Samaritan hospitals have...
hereisoregon.com
Sunset High School sweethearts combine wine with art in the Chehalem Mountains
A pair of married Sunset High School alums make wine and pottery while curating an art gallery 700 feet above sea level in Newberg. These proud Apollos sell most of their wines direct-to-consumer, so be easy on yourself if you’ve never heard of them before. Do, however, whip yourself...
Oregon drug policy director pleads guilty to assaulting child
On Oct. 20, the executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault charge for physically injuring a child in January of 2022.
Victim ID’d as Albany police seek vehicle connected to deadly hit-run
A vehicle is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of an Albany woman over the weekend, police say.
oregontoday.net
Saturation Patrols, Lane Co., Dec. 13
Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across Oregon are utilizing federally funded overtime to staff additional patrols for impaired drivers this holiday season. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to be responsible and safe. Sergeant Tim Ware says, “Intentionally or not, impaired drivers kill innocent people every day. There is no excuse for driving impaired. Please don’t allow yourself or anyone you know to make such a terrible mistake.”
thelundreport.org
Prusak floats legislation to overhaul Oregon State Hospital board
State Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-Tualatin/West Linn, is finishing up her time in the Legislature, but she’ll be watching the legislation she leaves behind, including a draft bill intended to give workers and families of patients at Oregon State Hospital more of a say in the operations of the psychiatric facility.
kezi.com
Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
WDIO-TV
Crash on highway in Polk County
There was a crash in Polk County last night December 10th at around 9:34 PM. All lanes were blocked in both directions. This happened on Highway US 8 EB/WB. The incident duration lasted for approximately two hours. According to Polk County Sheriff’s office, US HWY 8 is closed in both directions from HWY 46 North to 120th Street due to the crash.
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
kptv.com
Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
kpic
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
