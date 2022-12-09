ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

You can no longer downgrade to iOS 16.1 or iOS 16.1.1, but iOS 15 is still an option

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

With iOS 16.2 just around the corner and Apple releasing iOS 16.1.2 last week, the Cupertino company stopped signing iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1 to iPhone users. With that, you can no longer downgrade to older iOS 16 build versions – but if you are experiencing any bug or unreliability, an iOS 15 version is still available to you.

If you don’t recall, with iOS 16.1, Apple made available several new features that should have been released alongside iOS 16 in September. For example, the long-awaited iCloud Shared Photo Library, which lets you and your friends/family members share photos automatically in an iCloud library, was made available with that update.

iOS 16.1 also brought the Live Activities feature, which improves the Dynamic Island experience and can show critical information right into your Lock Screen. In addition, Apple no longer requires users to have an Apple Watch to subscribe to Apple Fitness+. iOS 16.1.1, on the other hand, brought a few security patches and bug fixes.

One of the reasons why Apple stops signing older versions of iOS, such as iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1, is to prevent people from jailbreaking their iPhones and iPads. Although there’s no sign of any jailbreak tools for iOS 16 being developed, it’s also a way to push users to stay up-to-date with Apple’s operating systems. That said, you can still downgrade to iOS 15 if you want.

Here’s how to downgrade from iOS 16 to iOS 15

Since the company is not offering iOS 16 to several iPhone models, such as the iPhone 7, Apple is still releasing minor software updates to these smartphones. Currently, iPhones that can run iOS 15 can support up to version 15.7.1, which you can use to downgrade from a device running iOS 16.

To do that, you must use a Mac or PC. It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time Apple has offered an older version for users to downgrade. Last year when the company released iOS 15, users could stay for a little longer in iOS 14 by getting bug fixes and security patches.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

iOS 16's Best iPhone Features: iMessage Updates, Lock Screen and More

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 for the iPhone has been out for three months and is available for anyone with a compatible iPhone. Installing the new operating system software on your iPhone gives you loads of new features and settings including a more customizable lock screen, a way to edit sent messages and a magic photo editing tool. Plus, iOS 16 brings back the battery percentage icon.
CNET

iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It

If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
BGR.com

Apple gives away dream desk setup to select content creators – here’s what they got

Owning an Apple product is an object of desire for many people worldwide. While most influencers and content creators take advantage of Macs, iPads, iPhones, AirPods, etc., to produce videos and photos, Apple never gives away its products. This time, in a rare move, the company reached out to YouTuber Jonathan Morrison to surprise two content creators in the making by giving them a dream desk setup.
9to5Mac

Twitter Blue will be more expensive on iPhone to offset App Store fees

While Elon Musk paid a visit to Apple Park last week for a meeting with Tim Cook, he was not able to get Apple to change its App Store fees (shocker!). As such, The Information reports that Twitter is planning to charge more for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, as a way to offset the 30% cut Apple will take.
Android Authority

How to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14

For the uninitiated, the “always-on display” feature has been around for over a decade — at least for Android devices. If active, your phone will display specific information even when asleep. This typically includes notifications, the current date and time, and the weather; however, some always-on screens show more. Apple recently brought this feature to iOS with the iPhone 14 series. Let’s review how to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14.
BGR.com

Twitter Blue will reportedly cost $11 on iPhone and $7 on the web

Elon Musk botched his first big move after purchasing Twitter, the Twitter Blue in-app subscription that allowed anyone to add a blue “verification” check to their profile without actually getting through the verification process. Twitter Blue lived for about a day on the iPhone as an in-app purchase option, as impersonators dealt a devastating and very public humiliation to Musk’s initiative.
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature expands to Europe

As promised, Apple is expanding the iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature to more countries. Last month, this exclusive function available to the latest iPhone devices was released in the United States and Canada. Now, users in France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom can connect with emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are unavailable.
BGR.com

macOS Ventura 13.1 now available, adds Freeform app

MacOS Ventura 13.1 is now available to Mac users as Apple added the missing features from the original macOS Ventura release early in October. For example, one of the most-anticipated functions is the Freeform app. Apple calls this app “a powerful new collaboration application with a flexible canvas that allows...
BGR.com

tvOS 16.2 is now available, here are its top features

After neglecting tvOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple is now slowly rolling out new features to its Apple TV operating system. With tvOS 16.2, the Cupertino firm is betting on three main features, although one is exclusive to the third-generation Apple TV 4K owners. The first feature arriving...
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 is now available, here’s why you should update

A bit more than a month since iOS 16.1 was released, Apple is now making iOS 16.2 available. This update includes some features due to be introduced alongside the first iOS 16 version in September, but Apple had to delay them. In addition, the Cupertino firm is also bringing some other new functions to the iPhone operating system. Here are a few reasons why you should update to this latest version:
Apple Insider

iOS 16.2 implements 10-minute AirDrop time limit globally

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iOS 16.2 release will expand the 10-minute time limit it imposed on receiving shares from everyone with AirDrop in China, to every market it serves. In the iOS 16.1.1 update and iOS 16.2...
BGR.com

xrOS or realityOS? Here’s what Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could feature

Early this year, Apple filed a trademark for realityOS via one of its shell companies. With that, reports about the Cupertino company planning to use this name as the official operating system for its upcoming Mixed Reality headset floated the internet. Then, last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple would likely use the term xrOS instead, and it would mean something like “extended reality.”
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams will finally be a lot easier to use on iPad and iPhone

Apple users are set to get a welcome productivity boost when it comes to using Microsoft Teams on their mobile or tablet device. The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on bringing Picture in Picture mode to iPhone and iPad users, letting them view multiple windows at once on their device.
BGR.com

BGR.com

351K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy