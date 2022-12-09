ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he'll play college football for, there weren't a lot of details as to why he'd chosen Steve Sarkisian's program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. "I
The Associated Press

Miller's 24 points lifts No. 4 Alabama past Memphis, 91-88

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama didn’t let Memphis ruin the team’s good mood again. Brandon Miller scored 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 91-88 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night. Miller hit a 3-pointer and then dunked after rebounding his own miss on the next possession in the final two minutes for the Crimson Tide (9-1), sporting the program’s highest ranking in 15 years. Most of that nine-point cushion evaporated over the last 70 seconds.
WGAU

AP source: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal

Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Correa also was a free...
