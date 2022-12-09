Read full article on original website
iheart.com
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
Tornados, severe thunderstorms likely to hit US on Tuesday
Story at a glance About 30 million people from Texas to Illinois are expected to be affected by severe weather on Tuesday. Sections of northeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee are at risk of severe thunderstorms and some strong and long-track tornadoes. Much of the same area saw severe late-season tornadoes last…
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak amid stormy weather
More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones.Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes show damaged houses, fallen trees and multiple power flashes witnessed across towns.Affected cities include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.In Louisiana, at least two people were injured inside their homes during the storm.While in Alabama, a tornado damaged at least 30 houses and knocked out power in part of Hale County.Schools...
A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states
Numerous tornadoes -- including a few intense ones -- are possible Tuesday evening for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi as severe storms rake the area, a situation that moved forecasters to issue a special tornado watch alerting residents to an unusual level of risk.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Causing Severe Thunderstorms, Snow, and Strong Winds Could Hit Central United States This Week, Forecast Warns
Almost a week before November ends, the latest weather forecast warned that a storm could cause severe thunderstorms with snow and strong in the Central United States starting next week. Residents in the Central United States and people near the coastal areas should stay updated with the weather. With just...
watchers.news
Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.
Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
cbs17
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
Texas Weather Forecast as Freak Snow Storm Could Blight Thanksgiving Travel
Up to eight inches of snow are expected through Friday for western Texas and eastern New Mexico.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
natureworldnews.com
Strong Wind Gusts and Potential Lake-Effect Snow Could Emerge Next Week in Portions of Midwest and Northeast, Forecast Warns
According to the latest forecast, a potential storm could unload strong wind gusts and lake-effect snow next week in the Northeastern U.S., including in the Midwest and Northeast. The forecast said rain and snow could emerge this week in portions of the United States that could persist until next week.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
AccuWeather forecasters issue travel alert for Northwest as wintry storms eye region
Frigid air will set the stage for a wintry storm to bring heavy snow to the mountains and passes to start the week in Washington and Oregon, and there is even the potential for some snowflakes to fall close to sea level around Seattle and Portland this week as even colder air pours in across much of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
natureworldnews.com
Storm with Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages and Travel Delays in Midwest and Northeast, Forecast Warns.
This week's latest forecast warned that portions of the Midwest and Northeast could expect a developing storm, causing rain showers and strong winds. The forecast added that the storm could cause power outages and travel delays. The storm will unload heavy rain with a mixture of snow and strong winds,...
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
natureworldnews.com
New Developing Storm Could Unleash Rain, Snow in Pacific Northwest, Causing Significant Travel Delays and Wet Roads
The latest forecast showed that a developing storm could unload this week in Pacific Northwest, causing significant delays and wet roads. The forecast added that cold and snowy weather could emerge. Residents and motorists traveling outdoors should stay updated with the weather as it could cause slick roads and poor...
Avalanche warnings issued for Colorado as winter storms continue to impact the West
Multiple avalanche warnings are in place across western Colorado through the next couple of days due to favorable avalanche conditions. Meanwhile, a train of winter storms continues across the West, prompting winter weather advisories.
