My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This WeekBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank
A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles. The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
coaster101.com
Orlando Coasters Rising Quickly
The theme park capital of the country is about to get even better. Several major roller coasters are under construction in Orlando. Let’s check in and take a look at their progress and recent status. Tron – Magic Kingdom. The next major roller coaster to open in central...
disneydining.com
NOW OPEN: Universal Orlando Announces the Opening of New Attraction at CityWalk
Universal Orlando Resort has just announced the opening of a brand-new attraction at the park’s CityWalk district. Visiting the Orlando area soon and looking for something different to do with your time? Universal Orlando Resort is offering something new for individual guests, couples without kids, and families alike. Universal...
Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023
Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you're nasty — has announced a return to the road in 2023. And Orlando will be one of her destinations. Jackson will be hitting the road in April 2023 as part of her Together Again North American tour. The trek kicks off in Florida with Orlando getting bragging rights as the second stop on the tour on April 19 — the first stop, and only other Florida date, is in Hollywood the night before. Together Again is Jackson's return to the road after a four year absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope album, and the 20th anniversary of the Janet album.
Artistry Restaurants will open a huge Park Avenue eatery celebrating the history of Winter Park
Artistry Restaurants, the Winter Park-based restaurant group behind Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster, are going large — like 6,700 square feet large — with their latest Park Avenue concept. The name of the restaurant is being finalized but, much like the vision, it will be a nod to the history of Winter Park. "We're going to create a uniquely Winter Park restaurant," says Artistry's chief concept officer, Daniel Harf. "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
disneydining.com
After Disney Delays Lake Nona Move, Plans Are Now Reportedly “Imminent”
In July 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be relocating 2,000 plus Cast Members from California to Florida for a new Disney regional hub. The Florida destination announced was Lake Nona, a town just 20 minutes away from Walt Disney World Resort. Then, in September 2021, according to...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando warehouse fire: FOX 35 digs for answers on deadly blaze that ignited fireworks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flowers now sit outside the warehouse where a fire at a fireworks storage facility killed four people and badly hurt another. The flowers are new to the area. Also new is the ramp-up in questions over whether that fire was preventable. The fireworks stored in Magic in...
WESH
Orlando's Omar Jose Cardona hoping to be crowned winner of 'The Voice'
A central Florida singer is hoping to be crowned winner of "The Voice" this week. Omar Jose Cardona will take the stage Monday night for night one of the two-night finale. The teachers that shaped him will be joining thousands of others cheering him on. After weeks of trying to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man creates urban garden, providing Parramore residents with access to locally grown produce
ORLANDO, Fla. - Put on your track shoes if you want to keep up with Ray Warthen. The 39-year-old never stops moving. He moves through his urban garden in Parramore pointing out the food there with a dizzying speed. Warthen buzzes just about as fast as the bees as he...
WDW News Today
Speaker at ‘The Future of Lake Nona’ Event Indicates That Disney Plans to Move Forward with Lake Nona Campus Project
Earlier this week, an event was held in Orlando called “The Future of Lake Nona”. At the event, Jessi Blakely, the Vice President of Tavistock Development Company, indicated that Disney’s plans for the Lake Nona campus are still moving forward. When Bob Iger supplanted Bob Chapek as...
This Place In Florida Was Named One Of 2022's Most Fun Cities In The US & It Outranked Miami
It's no secret Florida is a widely popular vacation destination, especially during the winter season. When most people think of coming to the Sunshine State, they think of Miami, but really there are so many great things to do in Orlando and America agrees. Wallethub conducted a study ranking "2022's...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 prompts questions over fireworks storage
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County leaders are questioning safety issues surrounding a deadly warehouse fire that ignited fireworks stored at the property. The fire – which happened on Dec. 1 – could come up on Tuesday at the county commission meeting. There are legal questions over whether the...
fox35orlando.com
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
fox35orlando.com
South Florida developer proposes 27-story high-rise in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida developer wants to build a 27-story high-rise in Daytona Beach. Eddie Avila with Daytona Atlantic Development said he hopes the project would change the city’s beachfront landscape giving it a modern look. "We want to be a destination. So in order to...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
Orlando man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in east Orange County. Troopers said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Underhill Road and South Palermo Avenue. Investigators said a 19-year-old Orlando man was driving a Jeep SUV eastbound...
wmfe.org
WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida
Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
