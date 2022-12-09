ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Weekly

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles.  The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
coaster101.com

Orlando Coasters Rising Quickly

The theme park capital of the country is about to get even better. Several major roller coasters are under construction in Orlando. Let’s check in and take a look at their progress and recent status. Tron – Magic Kingdom. The next major roller coaster to open in central...
disneydining.com

NOW OPEN: Universal Orlando Announces the Opening of New Attraction at CityWalk

Universal Orlando Resort has just announced the opening of a brand-new attraction at the park’s CityWalk district. Visiting the Orlando area soon and looking for something different to do with your time? Universal Orlando Resort is offering something new for individual guests, couples without kids, and families alike. Universal...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
Orlando Weekly

Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023

Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you're nasty — has announced a return to the road in 2023. And Orlando will be one of her destinations. Jackson will be hitting the road in April 2023 as part of her Together Again North American tour. The trek kicks off in Florida with Orlando getting bragging rights as the second stop on the tour on April 19 — the first stop, and only other Florida date, is in Hollywood the night before. Together Again is Jackson's return to the road after a four year absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope album, and the 20th anniversary of the Janet album.
Orlando Weekly

Artistry Restaurants will open a huge Park Avenue eatery celebrating the history of Winter Park

Artistry Restaurants, the Winter Park-based restaurant group behind Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster, are going large — like 6,700 square feet large — with their latest Park Avenue concept. The name of the restaurant is being finalized but, much like the vision, it will be a nod to the history of Winter Park. "We're going to create a uniquely Winter Park restaurant," says Artistry's chief concept officer, Daniel Harf. "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how...
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!

Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
wmfe.org

WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida

Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
