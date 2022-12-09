ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston's best holiday events make the season bright with dazzling lights, performances, markets, and more

By Holly Beretto
 4 days ago
Where to find the most Instagrammable holiday spots in Houston

During the holidays, more than 100,00 LED lights take over Bagby Street as part of Winter Wanderland.Of course, this means there are several spots for snapping the best Instagram pic, all while listening to roaming carolers and other live musicians sing holiday favorites and snacking on roasted chestnuts from various vendors.Here's where to stop and pose:The tunnelStep into the 80-foot-long tunnel of LED lights across from the Hobby Center — it is the perfect backdrop for a group or single photo.The angel wingsFor the perfect shot of these Illuminated wings at Central Library, sit on the block at the wings...
HOUSTON, TX
This oasis in the Houston sky takes luxury living to a whole new level

The Houston skyline has a hot new neighbor that you’re going to want to meet. Residences at The Allen may be a new kid on the block, but the innovative hotel-condo project is already leveling up and making a name for itself in the prestigious 77019 ZIP code. Right next door to Buffalo Bayou Park, this oasis in the sky ushers in 99 ultra-luxe residences with exquisite interior design details, 360-degree unobstructed views of downtown, and hotel amenities, not to mention the activities, nature, and peacefulness of its park-side locale. “Our goal is to change the way Houstonians think about high-rise living...
HOUSTON, TX
3 big Houston restaurant openings serious diners need to know right now

The last couple of months have been a busy time for restaurant openings (and reopenings). Here’s a quick look at three establishments that have recently begun (or resumed) service. Fung’s KitchenHouston Chinese dining institution Fung’s Kitchen has reopened in Southwest Houston. Known for its lively dim sum service and extensive seafood menu, the Cantonese restaurant closed in January 2021 after being damaged by a fire. The new dining room has a number of new details, the Houston Chronicle reports. They include: a glass-enclosed wine wall, a large Buddha statue, and the addition of six private dining rooms. Not only will...
HOUSTON, TX
RodeoHouston reveals highly anticipated 2023 performer genres and concert ticket sale date

RodeoHouston fans are a step closer to knowing who 2023's musical acts will be and when they can score tickets to the shows.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the genre lineup for the 20-day run on Monday, December 12. The list, available online, also notes that tickets for all shows can be purchased on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in two "waves." That mean shows from February 28-March 9 can be purchased at 10 am that day, while shows from March 10-March 19 can be purchased at 2 pm that day.This new genre lineup notes 12 country shows —...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
HOUSTON, TX
Game-changing new park with restaurant, kids spaces, tunnels and more breaks grounds in west Houston

Houston's push for more public green space has now grown to the west side. Camden Park, a new, 3.4-acre park in the Westchase District, has broken ground on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, per an announcement. Aimed at producing public green gathering spaces in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas, the WiFi-enabled Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn with multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, per press materials. More features include an onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston rock gods ZZ Top team up  with Lynyrd Skynyrd for first time in colossal new tour

Houston's rock titans/sharp-dressed men ZZ Top will embark on a classic rock bonanza next year when the legends and Lynyrd Skynyrd hit The Woodlands as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, July 30, 2023.come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Houston-The Woodlands will be the fifth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston's whiskey-fueled American restaurant plots new downtown location

Houston’s next Federal American Grill will be located downtown. The steak and seafood restaurant has leased a ground floor space at at Houston Center’s LyondellBasell Tower (1221 McKinney St.). Slated to open in summer 2023, Federal Grill will occupy approximately 7,000 square feet with an additional 1,500-square-foot patio along Houston Center’s greenspace. Downtown will be Federal Grill’s fifth Houston-area location, joining its original outpost on Shepherd Dr., Memorial Villages, Katy, and The Woodlands. The restaurant also plans to open in Scottsdale, AZ next year. Founded by Matt Brice in 2013, Federal Grill serves an wide-ranging menu of comfort food that...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble

On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
HUMBLE, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!

2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Giant Gingerbread Village at City Place in Spring

Times: Daily from 7am to 11pm. Special pop-up entertainment and event times vary by day. Explore upcoming pop-up events. Location: City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389. Admission: Free. Learn more about the Giant Gingerbread Village, upcoming pop-up events, and City Place. This article has been sponsored by...
SPRING, TX
12 best December art events and markets no Houston art fan should miss

While we await some big blockbuster exhibitions coming from Houston museums in the new year, December becomes a great month for art lovers to catch some beautiful work we might have missed along the way.We’re also highlighting some seasonal exhibitions here for a short time, and some of the best holiday art markets for gifting those one of a kind creations. "Jennifer Steinkamp: The Seasons" at Museum of Fine Arts (now through January 8, 2023)Just in time for the end of one year and the beginning of the next, the MFAH has brought back one of our favorite video...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

