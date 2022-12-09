Houston's best holiday events make the season bright with dazzling lights, performances, markets, and more

Read full article on original website
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliSewa HoustonHouston, TX
Houston Hockey Tournament Raising Money for 6-Year-Old Cancer PatientLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Where to find the most Instagrammable holiday spots in Houston
During the holidays, more than 100,00 LED lights take over Bagby Street as part of Winter Wanderland.Of course, this means there are several spots for snapping the best Instagram pic, all while listening to roaming carolers and other live musicians sing holiday favorites and snacking on roasted chestnuts from various vendors.Here's where to stop and pose:The tunnelStep into the 80-foot-long tunnel of LED lights across from the Hobby Center — it is the perfect backdrop for a group or single photo.The angel wingsFor the perfect shot of these Illuminated wings at Central Library, sit on the block at the wings...
This oasis in the Houston sky takes luxury living to a whole new level
The Houston skyline has a hot new neighbor that you’re going to want to meet. Residences at The Allen may be a new kid on the block, but the innovative hotel-condo project is already leveling up and making a name for itself in the prestigious 77019 ZIP code. Right next door to Buffalo Bayou Park, this oasis in the sky ushers in 99 ultra-luxe residences with exquisite interior design details, 360-degree unobstructed views of downtown, and hotel amenities, not to mention the activities, nature, and peacefulness of its park-side locale. “Our goal is to change the way Houstonians think about high-rise living...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Hip hop’ returning for RodeoHouston’s Black Heritage Day concert in 2023. Who will perform?
After last year’s historic turnout for Bun B’s headlining RodeoHouston performance, complete with an All-Star lineup of legendary Houston artists, it is no surprise that “Hip Hop” will be the feature theme of next year’s Black Heritage concert for RodeoHouston. The Houston Livestock Show and...
3 big Houston restaurant openings serious diners need to know right now
The last couple of months have been a busy time for restaurant openings (and reopenings). Here’s a quick look at three establishments that have recently begun (or resumed) service. Fung’s KitchenHouston Chinese dining institution Fung’s Kitchen has reopened in Southwest Houston. Known for its lively dim sum service and extensive seafood menu, the Cantonese restaurant closed in January 2021 after being damaged by a fire. The new dining room has a number of new details, the Houston Chronicle reports. They include: a glass-enclosed wine wall, a large Buddha statue, and the addition of six private dining rooms. Not only will...
RodeoHouston reveals highly anticipated 2023 performer genres and concert ticket sale date
RodeoHouston fans are a step closer to knowing who 2023's musical acts will be and when they can score tickets to the shows.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the genre lineup for the 20-day run on Monday, December 12. The list, available online, also notes that tickets for all shows can be purchased on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in two "waves." That mean shows from February 28-March 9 can be purchased at 10 am that day, while shows from March 10-March 19 can be purchased at 2 pm that day.This new genre lineup notes 12 country shows —...
2023 RodeoHouston's genre calendar has everything from country to rock to hip-hop
Let's hear your guesses, rodeo fans! We already know four acts of the 20-night event. Now, it's time to fill in the blanks. Check out the calendar here.
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
houstononthecheap.com
12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of December 12, 2022 include Future Retro Market, Texas Winter Lights, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of December 12 include Future Retro Market, Texas Winter Lights, Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green, Party on the Pitch at Avenida, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What...
fox26houston.com
Houston realtor donating children's beds to single parents in need
300,000 children are sleeping on the floor every night in Houston, according to the group Children at Risk. That’s why a Houston realtor is launching an initiative to give single parents beds for their kids this holiday season.
Game-changing new park with restaurant, kids spaces, tunnels and more breaks grounds in west Houston
Houston's push for more public green space has now grown to the west side. Camden Park, a new, 3.4-acre park in the Westchase District, has broken ground on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, per an announcement. Aimed at producing public green gathering spaces in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas, the WiFi-enabled Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn with multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, per press materials. More features include an onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a...
houstononthecheap.com
The Light Park Houston – Splashtown Christmas Lights Show 2022 at Spring Texas
This Christmas, take in a beautiful light show set to festive music, all from the comfort of your car. Your whole family can enjoy a safe, socially distanced ride through a wonderland made up of twinkling lights at the Light Park in Spring, Texas. Also, remember to check out our...
Houston rock gods ZZ Top team up with Lynyrd Skynyrd for first time in colossal new tour
Houston's rock titans/sharp-dressed men ZZ Top will embark on a classic rock bonanza next year when the legends and Lynyrd Skynyrd hit The Woodlands as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, July 30, 2023.come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Houston-The Woodlands will be the fifth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West...
Houston's whiskey-fueled American restaurant plots new downtown location
Houston’s next Federal American Grill will be located downtown. The steak and seafood restaurant has leased a ground floor space at at Houston Center’s LyondellBasell Tower (1221 McKinney St.). Slated to open in summer 2023, Federal Grill will occupy approximately 7,000 square feet with an additional 1,500-square-foot patio along Houston Center’s greenspace. Downtown will be Federal Grill’s fifth Houston-area location, joining its original outpost on Shepherd Dr., Memorial Villages, Katy, and The Woodlands. The restaurant also plans to open in Scottsdale, AZ next year. Founded by Matt Brice in 2013, Federal Grill serves an wide-ranging menu of comfort food that...
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble
On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
houstonpublicmedia.org
LIVE On-Location at Old Town Spring to Celebrate the Holidays and Support Small Businesses
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We're live on-location at Lynn's Table in Old Town Spring discussing the many different shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities to celebrate...
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!
2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
365thingsinhouston.com
Giant Gingerbread Village at City Place in Spring
Times: Daily from 7am to 11pm. Special pop-up entertainment and event times vary by day. Explore upcoming pop-up events. Location: City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389. Admission: Free. Learn more about the Giant Gingerbread Village, upcoming pop-up events, and City Place. This article has been sponsored by...
12 best December art events and markets no Houston art fan should miss
While we await some big blockbuster exhibitions coming from Houston museums in the new year, December becomes a great month for art lovers to catch some beautiful work we might have missed along the way.We’re also highlighting some seasonal exhibitions here for a short time, and some of the best holiday art markets for gifting those one of a kind creations. "Jennifer Steinkamp: The Seasons" at Museum of Fine Arts (now through January 8, 2023)Just in time for the end of one year and the beginning of the next, the MFAH has brought back one of our favorite video...
