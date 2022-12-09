ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfield, NJ

Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing

The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
New York Post

I’m a restaurant worker and if you order gluten-free : ‘We assume you’re a b—h’

A restaurant bartender is spilling the liquor on the “harsh truths” — and lies — of working in the restaurant business. “I don’t make the rules,” a TikToker going by the name Acire Ennoccaz captioned her now-viral video. In the clip, which has racked up 2 million views in three days, she dives right into claims about everything from “gluten-free bitches” to servers with sticky fingers sampling your fries. The server — who said she has “worked in the industry for 20 years” — starts out by exposing the fibs she and her co-workers often tell their customers. Ennoccaz also noted in her...
TheStreet

5 McDonald’s and Burger King Menu Items Ready for Their U.S. Debuts

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report may never get Americans to try, let alone like, the Fuwa-toro Egg Demi-glace Gracoro. A combination of the words “gratin” and “croquette,” the Gracoro is a deep-fried puffy patty filled with a mixture of macaroni, shrimp, and a white sauce that Japan calls gratin.
TheStreet

Burger King Offers Free Food, 12 Days of Deals

Burger King has been competing against its rivals for decades, always coming in behind McDonalds --and now Wendy's too --- and using its claim to having a fresh burger cooked over a flame to entice customers who want that smoky flavor. Burger King has brought us the Impossible Whopper as...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant reads to reinvigorate you for the new year

For the first time in a long time, I am working at a restaurant that is closing for Christmas! And then we are always closed on Mondays, so I have a long weekend like a regular human. I want to lay in bed all day and read something to motivate me for 2023. What should I read?
disneyfoodblog.com

10 NEW Menu Items Coming Soon to One Disney World Hotel

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is so much more than just a beautiful hotel. Home to the largest collection of African art in the world outside of the continent of Africa, Animal Kingdom Lodge also features sweeping views of a private savanna with LIVE safari animals and it’s one of the best hotels in Disney World for food! Disney just revealed some new foods coming soon to a variety of restaurants in Animal Kingdom Lodge, and here’s what we know.
Allrecipes.com

Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC

Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

