FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC
Sunday's crawl was an adventure for families to test their limits in a way quite different from Saturday’s SantaCon. Instead of alcohol, ElfCon fills participants’ bellies with hot chocolate from several festive vendors around the city. ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC. Sunday's crawl was an adventure for...
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
New cookbook shares comforting Italian recipes
Culinary personality Rossella Rago has a new cookbook out, called "Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia." Rago and her nonna shared some of those recipes on New York Living. New cookbook shares comforting Italian recipes. Culinary personality Rossella Rago has a new cookbook out, called "Cooking with Nonna:...
Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays
The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. New York City makes mask recommendations in health …. The health commissioner called on people to wear high-quality masks when indoors or in crowded...
Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire seeking aid
A group of Hamilton Heights residents is struggling to find permanent housing after a massive fire ripped through their building. The blaze on Dec. 3 displaced all tenants of the building, more than 100 people. Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire …. A group of Hamilton Heights residents is...
Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; several injured
A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with an NYPD auto pound, officials said. Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with...
Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming
Families across New York City are having money stolen from their SNAP benefits. They go to grocery shop with their EBT cards that hold their SNAP benefits, and their money is gone. Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming. Families across New York City are having money stolen...
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
Below-average temperatures dropping near freezing Tuesday night
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another unseasonably cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 40 degrees, making it the fifth straight day in which temperatures were below average. The day...
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction …. Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. MTA, NYPD talk subway safety at...
Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death by boyfriend
A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and family gathered to remember the life of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her and killed her Sunday. Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death …. A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and...
Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than sports
The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some of New York City's best players for nearly two decades, but improving your skills at the program isn't the only benefit of signing up. Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than …. The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some...
'Puzzling': NY dad fears for college student missing in France
The father of Kenny DeLand, the 22-year-old New York college student who went missing during a semester abroad in France, said Monday night that his son was set to graduate in May with a dual major in psychology and pre-law. ‘Puzzling’: NY dad fears for college student missing …
World premiere of 'Puss in Boots' sequel screened in New York City
The world premiere of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was screened in New York City Tuesday, attended by stars Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and more. World premiere of ‘Puss in Boots’ sequel screened …. The world premiere of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was...
Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health advisory
Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued a tridemic health advisory. Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health …. Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued...
Mayor Adams' advisor not afraid to tell him the truth
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Mayor Adams’ advisor not afraid to tell him the truth. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The...
