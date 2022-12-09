The Nets are expecting to get their last missing player back Friday, while they’re hoping to see others get back in sync. Royce O’Neale is slated to return in Toronto against the Raptors, a source told The Post. The veteran wing had missed the wins at Indiana and Washington due to personal reasons, but with Brooklyn enjoying a rare three-day span between games, he should rejoin the team this week barring any news or setbacks. Starters Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton are also shaking off some rust. Simmons had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists on Monday against the Wizards, after having...

