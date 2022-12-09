Read full article on original website
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Experience Columbus shares some great local gifting options for last-minute shoppers
The holidays are almost here, and one Columbus group is making sure families visiting and living in Central Ohio know just what to get from local businesses. Meg Berno, Digital Content and Social Media Manager at Experience Columbus, joins us to share some great local gift options. For more information,...
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Experience Columbus unveils 2022 Columbus Gift Guide
Oh, what fun it is to spend the holidays in Ohio’s capital city!. If you’re not sure where to go or what to see this winter, don’t worry. Experience Columbus, the city’s destination marketing organization, has visitors and people around the region covered with its new holiday campaign.
Early Learning Center the first of its kind in west Columbus; will teach 240 Pre-K kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s not just daycare; it’s “school” school. That’s how the grandparent of a 5 year old describes the Early Learning Center set to open in January. On Monday, officials -- and a group of 5 year-olds -- cut the ribbon on the facility on The Hilltop, which was paid for partially by voter-approved city bonds.
'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Columbus marks construction completion of Hilltop Early Learning Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus city officials are marking the completion of construction of the Hilltop Early Learning Center Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner President Erica C. Crawley, CEO of the Columbus Early Learning Centers Dr. Gina Ginn, and Director of the Hilltop Partnership Paula Neal.
CCS board president said mental health prompted departure of Superintendent Talisa Dixon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Days after the Columbus City Schools superintendent and her right-hand man announced they were on their way out, the head of the school board said it was time to talk about the future. "We are not in a state of crisis," Columbus City School Board...
Find out if you made Santa's Naughty or Nice list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is less than two weeks away and the North Pole has released its Naughty or Nice list. The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, handles Santa's important list. Do you think Santa made a mistake and put you on...
Columbus Weather: Chilly morning, nicest day on the 7-day forecast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday's glorious sunshine won't last long. The clouds already are coming back and the winds will get much stronger tonight and Wednesday. A giant storm system slamming across the country will push rain and gusty winds into Ohio by Wednesday morning. TUESDAY NIGHT: increasing clouds,...
Golden Reserve helps you form a complete retirement strategy
You’ve worked hard and saved diligently for retirement. Could you imagine a missing piece in your retirement planning costing you hundreds of thousands of dollars?. Phil Huff, a partner with Golden Reserve, a Columbus-area retirement planning firm that helps people in or near retirement, joins us to discuss this topic.
Family of Columbus woman injured during NYC taxi crash speaks following her death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, Miesha Wallace's family is speaking out following her death. Wallace was injured in June after a taxi cab jumped a curb, slamming into 6 people. Wallace was one of the victims critically injured and would lose her life in late November.
Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
Good year for Christmas trees at Timbuk Farms after spring fire
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Timbuk Farms in Granville suffered a significant loss earlier this year after a fire destroyed parts of the farm. However, after the help from community members and partners, their busiest time of year has gone off without a hitch. This year is proving to be...
2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
Vandals bust windows, severely damage shuttle buses belonging to east Columbus daycare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An east Columbus daycare center is forced to park its shuttle busses after suspected vandals were captured on security cameras severely damaging the vehicles. "Can't go nowhere until the busses are 100% in working condition," said Wayne Dixon with the Indigo Children's Center on East...
OSU leaders pushing for fan support for NIL
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The push for more NIL cash. The pay-for-play model is changing the landscape of college sports. At no other university is that more evident than Ohio State. Big-name businesses and donors have helped players cash in. Now, the university is calling on fans to step up as well.
Columbus Weather: Chilly and dry with wet days soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even today's filtered sunshine is better than just steely grey! We're going to see more clouds on Tuesday. Then a much larger system arrives with rain and gusty winds for the second half of the work week. Temps will drop below average again by the end of the week... and looking like they may stay below average for the next couple of weeks.
Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
Columbus City Council approves flavored tobacco ban, effective in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve its proposed city-wide ban on the sale of flavored and menthol tobacco products. The legislation will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. City leaders have said they're trying to combat a 'public health crisis" among the black...
Large fire destroys Whitmer Woodworks near Plain City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a large business fire in Madison County early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at Whitmer Woodworks, located along Carters Mill Road in a rural area just southeast of Plain City. According to fire officials, a man was...
