Shavano Park, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Report: Housing market on the rise for 2023 in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - Recent numbers suggest that San Antonio’s housing market will continue to grow in 2023. This comes as other major metro areas across the nation fall back to normal after a pandemic-boosted boom. Chief operating officer Keller Williams Heritage jack Hawthorne calls San Antonio a, “steady Eddy,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing

In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Toyota surprises Food Bank with $30,000 worth of food

The San Antonio Food Bank hopes to collect Christmas dinners for 10,000 families this month with their holiday Box with Fox campaign. Tuesday, they reached 10 percent of that goal thanks to a generous donation from Toyota. The car manufacturer surprised Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper with 1,000-holiday meals worth...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Reward increased to $20K for Texas State student who went missing 2 years ago today

The reward for a Texas State student who went missing two years ago today has been increased. Jason Landry, 21, went missing on Dec. 13, 2020 while driving from San Marcos to Missouri City for the Christmas holiday. Landry’s family offered a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts, but that reward was increased on Dec. 5 to $20,000.
SAN MARCOS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police discover two dead men inside a downtown home

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a downtown home. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Furnish Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. to check on a 71-year-old man who has not been seen for days. Upon police arrival, they discovered that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion

The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
SAN ANTONIO, TX

