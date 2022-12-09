Read full article on original website
401(k) 'hardship' withdrawals surge to record high as inflation squeezes Americans
More Americans are using their 401(k) retirement plans to help cover financial hardships as consumers continue to confront persistently high inflation.
With recession looming, more Americans tap retirement funds for cash. But is it a good idea?
Americans feeling the pinch of high inflation are raiding their retirement savings, an ominous sign for a country that already struggles to save for old age. The share of workers taking cash from their employer retirement plans as new loans, non-hardship withdrawals, and hardship withdrawals has all been on the rise this year, but the “most concerning is the rise in hardship withdrawals,” according to Vanguard Group, which tracks five million savers.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income
Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday
First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
SSDI Payment for November: When Will You Get Your Money?
The next Social Security Disability Insurance payment is scheduled to go out this week, making it a total of three November payments that have been disbursed. Whether you've received your money or not depends on a couple of factors: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you'll be getting a payment, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
How to Tax Plan During Retirement
Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match
Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
How To Handle Credit Card Debt When You’re Approaching Retirement
If you are fast approaching your golden years and still have thousands in credit card balances, you might think you are bound for a debt-ridden retirement. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. See: If Your Credit Score is Under...
‘Sigh of relief’ for pensioners as triple lock is confirmed for next April
Retirees are heading for a 10.1% increase to the state pension from next April, after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the triple lock is being protected. Delivering the autumn statement, Mr Hunt said the Government will fulfil its pledge to protect the triple lock, meaning that the state pension will increase in line with inflation.
The Average Retirement Age in The U.S.
Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, it may help to know when people typically retire. So, what’s the average retirement age, and how is it changing? And what financial considerations should you weigh before you retire? While we answer these questions below, speaking with a financial advisor can help you get all of these questions answered for your personal situation.
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
