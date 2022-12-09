‘Why’d you do that?’ Witnesses recall moments leading up to, following downtown Flint shooting, crash

Read full article on original website
Flushing man killed in crash remembered as familiar face around town
FLUSHING, MI — Friends and family of Michael Scott Cobb sat at round tables adorned with colorful tablecloths beneath the tall ceiling at Flushing’s Goggins Hall on Monday and reminisced about the man many residents knew as a familiar face, riding his bike around town. As dozens lined...
Flint police investigating critical shooting
FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
Midland man, 71, gets prison time for killing Bay County motorcyclist in drunken crash
BAY CITY, MI — At 71, a Midland man is heading to prison for several years for drunkenly killing a motorcyclist in a crash from the summer of 2021. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Dec. 12, sentenced Roy W. Trumble to five to 15 years and 23 months to five years in prison. Trumble is to serve the two stints concurrently.
Shooting victim critically injured in Flint early Friday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Flint that left an unidentified victim in critical condition early Friday. According to information sent from the Flint Police Department on Monday, officers responded to Hurley Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
Bay County man pleads to killing 2 men in drug-induced crash in 2020
BAY CITY, MI — The morning before his trial was to begin, a Bay County man accused of killing two men in a drug-induced crash more than two years ago opted to accept a plea offer. Dustin T. Abair, 26, on Monday, Dec. 12, appeared before Bay County Circuit...
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a shooting about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said.
Flint man’s May 2020 murder was result of internal gang dispute, defendant testifies
FLINT, MI – The murder of a 22-year-old Flint man whose body was found after more than a year after he was reported missing was an internal gang act, with one member of the Insane Spanish Cobras killing another, according to court testimony. Craig “CJ” Myott was shot in...
Buena Vista shooting leaves one teen wounded, another facing two felonies
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — A Saginaw County teen is facing two felonies after allegedly shooting a fellow teen in Buena Vista Township. At 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, police responded to a shooting outside a residence in the 800 block of South 26th Street. They arrived to find a 19-year-old male who had suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, said Buena Vista Township Police Detective Alexis Frierson.
Bay County man charged with killing pedestrian in Buena Vista Township
SAGINAW, MI — A Portsmouth Township man has been criminally charged with crashing into a pedestrian in Buena Vista Township, killing the man on the day of his grandmother’s funeral. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Dec. 6 arraigned 27-year-old Blake E. Markle on one count...
Man pleads guilty to buying gun used to kill Michigan police officer
DETROIT – A 26-year-old man accused of purchasing a gun for a friend who later used it to kill a Detroit police officer earlier this year has pleaded guilty in the case, The Associated Press reports. Sheldon Avery Thomas, 26, faces up to two years in federal prison after...
2 in custody after man’s body found in abandoned building in Flint
FLINT, MI – Two people are in custody in connection with the body of a man that was found in a vacant building on the city’s northeast side. Flint police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Davison Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, following a report of a body that was found in an abandoned building.
Saginaw man who drew gun on gas station attendant, got locked in store gets jail, probation
SAGINAW, MI — Just a few months after drawing a gun inside a gas station and getting locked in the store by its clerk, a Saginaw man has received jail time and probation. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 8, sentenced 22-year-old Jaylen C. Laury to 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. Jackson also sentenced Laury to two years of probation under the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intensive supervision program that targets high-risk felony offenders with a history of probation violations or failure.
Two suspects arrested after body found in abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects were taken into custody after a man’s body was found in an abandoned building in Flint. It happened about 2:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Davison Road on Dec. 5. Flint Police and the Michigan State Police Bridgeport Crime Lab responded to...
Family mourns death of loved one murdered in Flint, body found in abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after learning he was murdered and his body dumped in a vacant, blighted building on Flint’s east side. Charles “Charlie” Markley was last seen alive December 1st and reported missing by his sister. Following a...
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday, Dec. 11. The Lansing Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Police said when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot twice. He was then taken […]
Saginaw optometrist pleads guilty to hate crimes after leaving nooses around town, making racist calls to Starbucks
SAGINAW, MI — Despite his depth of education and specialized profession, Saginaw optometrist Kenneth D. Pilon was not exempt from fostering racist ideology. Seemingly motivated by these beliefs in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, he left nooses in fellow residents’ vehicles and spent a summer day calling numerous Starbucks locations, espousing his desire for minorities’ deaths.
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
Woman fatally stabs man during domestic dispute, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man is dead and a woman had been arrested in a domestic dispute that ended in a fatal stabbing. Police were called at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to the 2000 block of International Drive in the Aspen Chase Apartment community for a report of a man who had been stabbed, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
