North Haven, CT

Journal Inquirer

South Windsor home badly damaged by fire; no one hurt

SOUTH WINDSOR — A home on Hillside Drive sustained severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon, but no one was reported injured. The Fire Department was called to the home around 2:10 p.m. and arrived just four minutes later, Chief Kevin Cooney said. By that time, flames were coming out of a kitchen window and sliding glass door.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Historic Vernon mill destroyed by fire, now being demolished

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews started demolishing a historic mill destroyed by fire in the Rockville section of Vernon. Flames engulfed the building located at 114 Brooklyn St. just before 2 a.m. Monday. There was a welding company on the bottom floor, but the building was otherwise vacant. Town officials said the building was constructed […]
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Demolish Old Mill After Massive Fire in Vernon

Crews are demolishing an old mill that went ablaze in Vernon Monday. Firefighters were still putting out hotspots more than 15 hours after the massive fire broke out. Several fire departments responded to the warehouse fire around 2 a.m. Monday in a building at the corner of Brooklyn Street and Vernon Avenue.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Families evacuated from homes near historic mill fire in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning. It broke out on Brooklyn Street. Road closures were reported in the area. Homes also needed to be evacuated due to the building’s proximity to them. “I was sleeping and...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire at old factory in Vernon

I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Barn in Burlington

An early morning fire damaged a barn in Burlington on Sunday. Emergency crews were called to Lyon Road just before 4 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. While crews were responding, they said they learned the fire was a fully involved barn/garage with exposure to a home.
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Several pets killed in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
STONINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost

If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-91 North in Rocky Hill Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash caused miles of congestion on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed, but have since reopened. There was about...
ROCKY HILL, CT

