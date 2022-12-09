Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
South Windsor home badly damaged by fire; no one hurt
SOUTH WINDSOR — A home on Hillside Drive sustained severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon, but no one was reported injured. The Fire Department was called to the home around 2:10 p.m. and arrived just four minutes later, Chief Kevin Cooney said. By that time, flames were coming out of a kitchen window and sliding glass door.
Historic Vernon mill destroyed by fire, now being demolished
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews started demolishing a historic mill destroyed by fire in the Rockville section of Vernon. Flames engulfed the building located at 114 Brooklyn St. just before 2 a.m. Monday. There was a welding company on the bottom floor, but the building was otherwise vacant. Town officials said the building was constructed […]
NBC Connecticut
Crews Demolish Old Mill After Massive Fire in Vernon
Crews are demolishing an old mill that went ablaze in Vernon Monday. Firefighters were still putting out hotspots more than 15 hours after the massive fire broke out. Several fire departments responded to the warehouse fire around 2 a.m. Monday in a building at the corner of Brooklyn Street and Vernon Avenue.
Eyewitness News
Families evacuated from homes near historic mill fire in Vernon
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning. It broke out on Brooklyn Street. Road closures were reported in the area. Homes also needed to be evacuated due to the building’s proximity to them. “I was sleeping and...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire at old factory in Vernon
I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
NBC Connecticut
3 Minors Accused of Stealing Car in Wallingford, Snatching Purses in Nearby Towns
Police have arrested three minors who are accused of stealing a car in Wallingford and using it to commit multiple purse snatchings in the area. Officers said a blue Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in Wallingford on Monday around 2 p.m. According to investigators, the vehicle was then...
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Barn in Burlington
An early morning fire damaged a barn in Burlington on Sunday. Emergency crews were called to Lyon Road just before 4 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. While crews were responding, they said they learned the fire was a fully involved barn/garage with exposure to a home.
Eyewitness News
Several pets killed in North Haven house fire
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
NBC Connecticut
17 People Transported to Hospitals After School Bus Crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford
Seventeen people, most of which were students, were transported to multiple hospitals after a school bus crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford on Monday afternoon. State police said the bus was traveling on the I-84 west to Route 15 south ramp in the right lane around 1:20 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate the left curve on the ramp.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Stamford man seriously hurt after crashing Corvette on I-95 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A Stamford motorist was seriously hurt early Monday after he lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 95 and smashed into a guardrail, according to state police. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, state police said. The crash...
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
Burlington Man Busted For Crashing Truck, Having Pistol, Police Say
A Connecticut man who allegedly crashed his pickup truck and then walked home was also busted for having a pistol in the vehicle without a license. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 on Route 4 in Burlington. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers...
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
Man Nabbed At Trumbull Mall With 13-Year-Old Girl In Stolen Car, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly being caught in a stolen vehicle at a Fairfield County mall with a 13-year-old girl he just met. The incident took place in Trumbull around 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull Police located the vehicle, which...
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
NBC Connecticut
I-91 North in Rocky Hill Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash
Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash caused miles of congestion on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed, but have since reopened. There was about...
