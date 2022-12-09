ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

3 things we learned: Lions could become a hit in free agency

DETROIT -- The Lions won for the fifth time in six weeks, this time by a 34-23 score on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Here are three things we learned in the game. The Lions could become a hit in free agency. Just listen to what these guys are saying about what it’s like to play for this regime. Heck, just listen to what the guys cut by this regime are saying about this regime. Guys like C.J. Moore, a special teams ace who didn’t make the team out of training camp.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings

Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
Detroit Sports Nation

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense

On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move

Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
MLive.com

Who’s going to stop the Detroit Lions now?

DETROIT -- Who’s going to stop the Detroit Lions now?. The Buffalo Bills are the only team to do it since Halloween, and there’s no one like them left on the schedule. The closest thing was the Minnesota Vikings, a 10-2 team that had lost just one time since they came back to stun Detroit in Week 3. That’s nine wins in 10 weeks, making them the No. 2 team in the NFC.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend

Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they are investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. Security personnel removed the man, who was sitting a few rows beyond the baseline, during a stop in play with 5:19 left in the third quarter. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. “I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but just went back and told the official. And when I told the official, he said, he’s got to get out of here.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'Wisdom tooth girl' Haven Wolfe: 'Never called Joe Burrow ugly ... Mannings ejected'

Self-proclaimed "wisdom tooth girl" Haven Wolfe is calling a penalty for being accused during ESPN's Monday Night Football Manningcast of calling Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ugly, and she wants Peyton and Eli Manning ejected from the game. Wolfe responded Tuesday night via Twitter after the Mannings and Burrow watched her viral video...
