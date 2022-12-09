Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Growing artisan food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Related
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Lions could become a hit in free agency
DETROIT -- The Lions won for the fifth time in six weeks, this time by a 34-23 score on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Here are three things we learned in the game. The Lions could become a hit in free agency. Just listen to what these guys are saying about what it’s like to play for this regime. Heck, just listen to what the guys cut by this regime are saying about this regime. Guys like C.J. Moore, a special teams ace who didn’t make the team out of training camp.
The Detroit Lions is widely considered to be the worst NFL franchise of all time. Is that about to change?
For the vast majority of its existence, the Detroit Lions has been a bad football team. But, right now, the team is hot, making the Lions the talk of the NFL. Could the Lions be for real this time?
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move
Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
'Tough look for Jalen Reagor:' Lions cancel Vikings' celebration in Detroit
Typically not one to revel in success, even Jared Goff admitted, “It makes me feel like we’re making a lot of people eat what they said.”
Three Biggest Surprise Michigan Players In 2022
Michigan finished the regular season and championship game a masterful 13-0 and several players who stepped up in unexpected ways are some of the main reasons why.
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
MLive.com
Who’s going to stop the Detroit Lions now?
DETROIT -- Who’s going to stop the Detroit Lions now?. The Buffalo Bills are the only team to do it since Halloween, and there’s no one like them left on the schedule. The closest thing was the Minnesota Vikings, a 10-2 team that had lost just one time since they came back to stun Detroit in Week 3. That’s nine wins in 10 weeks, making them the No. 2 team in the NFC.
Dan Campbell fires warning shot at rest of NFL amid Lions’ resurgence
The Detroit Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. After defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they have won five of their last six games. And they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Lions head coach Dan Campbell certainly is planning on...
Detroit Red Wings could soon be getting a reinforcement
This morning at practice for the Detroit Red Wings, forward Robby Fabbri could be seen wearing a normal practice jersey, meaning he is no longer wearing his blue non-contact jersey. This week's hottest stories. Fabbri is expected to return next month roughly sometime after the 1st of the year. Fabbri...
CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend
Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Lions reportedly have surprising stance on Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions have made some big improvements in their second season under Dan Campbell. Some people feel they are a franchise quarterback away from being a legitimate contender, but they apparently have no plans to search for one. The Lions view Jared Goff as their quarterback of the future,...
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they are investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. Security personnel removed the man, who was sitting a few rows beyond the baseline, during a stop in play with 5:19 left in the third quarter. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. “I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but just went back and told the official. And when I told the official, he said, he’s got to get out of here.
'Wisdom tooth girl' Haven Wolfe: 'Never called Joe Burrow ugly ... Mannings ejected'
Self-proclaimed "wisdom tooth girl" Haven Wolfe is calling a penalty for being accused during ESPN's Monday Night Football Manningcast of calling Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ugly, and she wants Peyton and Eli Manning ejected from the game. Wolfe responded Tuesday night via Twitter after the Mannings and Burrow watched her viral video...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0