ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Another dreary day with thick clouds and drizzle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Low clouds and drizzle will make for a dreary, blustery day. High 45. Heavy rain showers and even thunderstorms are likely to impact plans overnight through Tuesday morning with rain ending west to east by Tuesday evening. High 56. Turning sharply colder with strong winds for the remainder of the week. Lows in the 20s and 30s with highs in the 30s and 40s Wednesday through Friday. Even colder over the weekend into early next week with lows in the teens and highs in the 20s and 30s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City Zoo introduces new 10-day old gentoo penguin chick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo says the Force is with the newest addition to Helzberg Penguin Plaza!. The zoo announced the hatching and name of a new, 10-day-old penguin check. Meet Obi!. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for someone who shot and killed two people at an apartment complex near E. 6th St. & Olive St. early Tuesday morning. It happened just after midnight. Police were called to the apartment complex and found one victim outside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Overland Park neighborhood raising funds for Salvation Army

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Salvation Army is concerned with a big drop in donations this year. Officials sayred kettle donations are down 30 percent. But one Overland Park, Kansas, neighborhood is hoping its annual tradition can make a big difference. For the past several years, as Christmas approaches,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy