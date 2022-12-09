KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Low clouds and drizzle will make for a dreary, blustery day. High 45. Heavy rain showers and even thunderstorms are likely to impact plans overnight through Tuesday morning with rain ending west to east by Tuesday evening. High 56. Turning sharply colder with strong winds for the remainder of the week. Lows in the 20s and 30s with highs in the 30s and 40s Wednesday through Friday. Even colder over the weekend into early next week with lows in the teens and highs in the 20s and 30s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO