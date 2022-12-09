Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 ways to save $10+ on everyday purchases in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Toys for Tots short more than 8,500 toys for Kansas City kids this season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Toys for Tots needs your help. Christmas Day is getting closer, but before that, Marine Toys for Tots has a deadline with a very big need to fill. They're hoping you can help with a last-minute push for donations. While Christmas is 12 days away,...
KMBC.com
Another dreary day with thick clouds and drizzle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Low clouds and drizzle will make for a dreary, blustery day. High 45. Heavy rain showers and even thunderstorms are likely to impact plans overnight through Tuesday morning with rain ending west to east by Tuesday evening. High 56. Turning sharply colder with strong winds for the remainder of the week. Lows in the 20s and 30s with highs in the 30s and 40s Wednesday through Friday. Even colder over the weekend into early next week with lows in the teens and highs in the 20s and 30s.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Zoo introduces new 10-day old gentoo penguin chick
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo says the Force is with the newest addition to Helzberg Penguin Plaza!. The zoo announced the hatching and name of a new, 10-day-old penguin check. Meet Obi!. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
KMBC.com
Two people shot and killed early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for someone who shot and killed two people at an apartment complex near E. 6th St. & Olive St. early Tuesday morning. It happened just after midnight. Police were called to the apartment complex and found one victim outside...
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KMBC.com
Overland Park neighborhood raising funds for Salvation Army
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Salvation Army is concerned with a big drop in donations this year. Officials sayred kettle donations are down 30 percent. But one Overland Park, Kansas, neighborhood is hoping its annual tradition can make a big difference. For the past several years, as Christmas approaches,...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police: Teen who went missing during work shift found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Andrea McNeely has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a teen who went missing during a shift at work Sunday and never made it home.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police board punts chief decision to later this week, opens whistle blower complaint investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's police board on Tuesday announced it needed more time to name the city’s 47th police chief. The decision to delay any announcement about a chief until Thursday at the earliest comes after community concerns about the process. The board is considering three...
KMBC.com
Child's bed hit by gunfire, multiple homes struck in Lawrence Monday night
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department wants you to know it could have been so much worse. Officers are searching for a suspect after someone fired gunshots into multiple homes in one area of the city. One of the items damaged by gunfire? A child's bed. Police...
KMBC.com
Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
KMBC.com
Friends express 'disbelief' with passing of KC-native soccer journalist Grant Wahl
Long before Grant Wahl gained prominence as a soccer journalist, he was a student at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, Kansas. Wahl collapsed and died Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar. The 1992 Shawnee Mission East yearbook includes Wahl’s senior photo, a picture with other...
KMBC.com
KCPS Board hosts first town hall meeting for superintendent search
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search is on for the next leader of the Kansas City Public Schools District. The district and JG, the consulting firm in charge of the search, are having community town hall meetings to get feedback on who the district’s new superintendent needs to be.
KMBC.com
Residents frustrated with long lines to pay property taxes after increase
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, residents are lining up to pay their property taxes before the end of the year. But many are frustrated by more than just their bill. Those lines? They're longer than usual. Visiting the Jackson County Collections Department website for information on your personal...
KMBC.com
Independence School District gives the thumbs-up to switching to a 4-day week
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Officials with the Independence School District have approved a huge change that will begin as early as next fall. The school board voted Tuesday night to approve moving to a four-day school week. With this change, students and some staff will have Mondays off. School days...
Comments / 0