This 262-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Concept Was Designed for High-Latitude Cruising

By Rachel Cormack
 4 days ago

Grant Maughan spent nearly 40 years cruising various types of vessels across the globe before he moved into concept design. It’s not exactly surprising, then, that the Australian seafarer has penned one incredible explorer yacht .

Billed as a “go-anywhere machine,” Project EvO spans 262 feet (80 meters) from tip to tail and has been outfitted for high-latitude expeditions. Maughan himself has voyaged to the Arctic and Antarctic and thus understands the exact features that are required in such taxing environments.

The vessel, which Maughan designed using Rhino3D software, features a “rugged yet contemporary exterior,” a prominent pointed bow and an ice-class hull to power through choppy seas. She is conceived with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, though the exact engines have not been specified. Suffice it to say, she should offer a transoceanic range. Maughan says she’ll also have a drop-down azimut thruster and a conventional tunnel thruster forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEYLL_0jcwdrlA00
The helipad.

With a beam of 56 feet, the yacht affords oodles of space both indoors and out. The living quarters are spread across three decks and feature sizable windows for soaking in views of the snow-covered tundra and so on. In addition, there is a “glass house” on the third deck and a crow’s nest on the main mast that both provide prime vistas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VeSV_0jcwdrlA00
The aft.

Forward, the bow is fitted with a lounge that leads to a pool and sunbeds amidship. At the opposite end, you’ll find a generous beach club and another pool aft. To top it off, there is a commercial helipad and hangar that comes complete with refueling facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BB2w_0jcwdrlA00
The pool.

That’s not all in terms of gear, either. EvO sports a number of garages to house a full arsenal of toys and tenders that can facilitate further exploration out on the high seas. The vessel also has generous fuel stores to ensure you never run out of steam—or diesel, rather.

It appears Maughan really has thought of it all.

