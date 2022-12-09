Questions still surrounding act of hate in Middlesex County

There are still questions surrounding an act of hate in Middlesex County.

News 12 has been following the story of a digital billboard truck that is displaying an anti-Muslim message. It drove past four mosques and even went into some of their parking lots.

The truck first visited the Muslim Center in Piscataway. It then drove by Islamic Centers in Edison, North Brunswick and Fords.

This comes as the state sees an increase in anti-Muslim incidents.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations New Jersey released a statement saying, "This year alone, we've received 150 calls reporting anti-Muslim incidents and this only adds more flame to the fire."

Police are investigating the incidents. No arrests have been made.