West Virginia State

New York Attorney General leads coalition fighting for transgender rights in West Virginia

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A fight for transgender rights in West Virginia has received the support of more than a dozen states' attorneys general, including Letitia James from New York.

“Gender-affirming treatment allows trans people to lead healthy and happy lives that are true to themselves,” said Attorney General James, who is leading the coalition of 16 in filing an amicus brief in the case of Fain v. Crouch.

The plaintiffs are two transgender individuals who are currently unable to obtain Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming surgical care by the West Virginia State Medicaid Program.

"Denying access to this crucial health care and refusing to acknowledge the needs of transgender individuals is discrimination against some of our society’s most vulnerable members," James added.

Sherri Newlon
4d ago

she needs to worry about her own state and the crime rate. people getting attacked and killed in the streets and on public transportation. our state government is elected by West Virginia's, NOT New Yorkers. they can keep their nonsense to themselves.

Victoria Fitzgerald
4d ago

she needs to worry about her own State instead of West Virginia we can handle our own state it's run by West Virginia it's not New Yorkers

Jeremy Kazemka
3d ago

Yeah but pushing it on kids that doesn’t know what the hell they really even want isn’t right either

