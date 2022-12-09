New York Attorney General leads coalition fighting for transgender rights in West Virginia

A fight for transgender rights in West Virginia has received the support of more than a dozen states' attorneys general, including Letitia James from New York.

“Gender-affirming treatment allows trans people to lead healthy and happy lives that are true to themselves,” said Attorney General James, who is leading the coalition of 16 in filing an amicus brief in the case of Fain v. Crouch.

The plaintiffs are two transgender individuals who are currently unable to obtain Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming surgical care by the West Virginia State Medicaid Program.

"Denying access to this crucial health care and refusing to acknowledge the needs of transgender individuals is discrimination against some of our society’s most vulnerable members," James added.