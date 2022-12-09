ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

LOOK: Fairfield home is decked out in its Christmas best

This Fairfield, Ohio, home is decked out in its Christmas best. The house is located in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights in...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closure on State Route 380 in Clinton County, Wednesday

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on a state Route in Clinton County for a bridge rehabilitation project on Wednesday. Crews will impart a lane closures on State Route 380 between U.S. 22 and Lebanon Road beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a crash on I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale, lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking traffic on west I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on westbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash on Interstate 275 in Sharonville, Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two right lanes...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Cincinnati and Norwood police have a large presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood, Tuesday evening. Police have shut down a stretch of Montgomery Road in front of Paycor headquarters following reports of a shooting in the area. Traffic is being rerouted. No information has been confirmed...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

One lane is blocked on the interstate in Erlanger due to a crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Erlanger after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Village of Elmwood Place mayor dies unexpectedly at 63

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — The Village of Elmwood Place is mourning the loss of its mayor, Joseph Anneken, who died unexpectedly. He was 63. Anneken was a lifelong Elmwood Place resident and served on village council for many years before being elected mayor, a role he served until his passing. His family says he was passionate about the village and its citizens.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH

