Fort Worth, TX

New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU

When the football is kicked off in Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks — in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake...
PROVO, UT
North Texas hires Washington State play-caller Eric Morris

DENTON, Texas (AP)North Texas hired Eric Morris as its football coach Tuesday, bringing in a former small college coach in Texas who spent the past season as offensive coordinator at Washington State. Morris previously spent four seasons as head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, guiding that program to...
DENTON, TX
Boise State ‘grateful’ entering Frisco Bowl vs. North Texas

Some might see the Frisco Bowl as a comedown for Boise State, considering it lost out on a Mountain West Conference title and a chance to play a Power 5 program in a bowl game. However, Broncos coach Andy Avalos says the team’s appearance in Saturday night’s Frisco Bowl in...
DENTON, TX

