Lealynn
3d ago
well everyone is back to not washing their hands! didn't take long. common sense that you work with animals you wash your hands! these people had poop pm their hands and they didn't wash them so they ate the poop. gross people on this world that believe they don't need to wash their hands.
94.1 Duke FM
Illness closes mid-Michigan school
CARSON CITY, MI — The large number of students missing class due to illness has prompted the Carson City-Crystal Area School District to cancel all classes today and tomorrow. The school distirct is about 45 minutes northwest of Lansing. The Montcalm County school district made the announcement yesterday afternoon...
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
lansingcitypulse.com
Vet care needed for pets of homeless owners
LANSING – Requests for help for pets of homeless people are rising compared to the previous year and nonprofits hope to help. The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor plans to launch a low-cost and free mobile clinic for people who can’t afford veterinary care for their pets, said clinic director Gary Evans.
Master Home Inspector Warns Henry Ford Hospital’s Garage in Detroit Could Collapse
When a Master Home Inspector looks at you and says you have a structural issue that could possibly kill or hurt people, you'd think a company as well-known as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would take that seriously, but allegedly they aren't too concerned with the fact that apparently, their parking garage is in danger of partially collapsing.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor says friend of James, Jennifer Crumbley not fit for them to live with, if given bond
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The parents of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley are requesting bond and the chance to stay with a friend - but prosecutors say that person is not trustworthy enough, according to court documents. James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested last December hiding out in a Detroit...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
Detroit News
State health officials warn of parasitic infections tied to livestock
Michigan health officials are investigating a parasitic infection connected to livestock after several suspected cases were found in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties. There have been one confirmed, four probable and seven suspected cases of cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal disease caused by the Cryptosporidium parasite between Nov. 15 and 21. The health department believes the illnesses occurred after people came into contact with a group of sick calves.
East Village Magazine
A new type of health care coming to Flint in January
Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
WILX-TV
FBI raids home in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the FBI said that they were executing a search warrant in a home at Highland and Oakridge Avenue. On Monday morning, News 10 saw authorities from the FBI, Michigan State Police, and East Lansing Police Department carrying boxes out of a home into an unmarked vehicle.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
fox2detroit.com
'We feel abandoned over here': Residents say trash dumping on Detroit street ignored by city
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stray cats scour piles of trash and debris along Sturtevant Street on Detroit's west side. Dasha Bowens and her three sons moved into their house three months ago - and say the pile of garbage in front of the vacant lot next door - isn't hers.
Bloomfield Hills woman who stole $70,000 from elderly veteran sentenced to probation, community service
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Margaret Risdon of Bloomfield Hills was sentenced in 6th Circuit Court to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.
fox2detroit.com
Women hit by cars closes WB I-94 at Haggerty, shooting closes WB I-696 at Orchard Lake
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two separate incidents have left westbound closures on a pair of Metro Detroit freeways Tuesday night. Vehicles hit the body of a woman at 8 p.m., causing westbound I-94 at Haggerty closed in Van Buren Township, according to MDOT. The body was struck multiple times and...
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
