ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 11

Lealynn
3d ago

well everyone is back to not washing their hands! didn't take long. common sense that you work with animals you wash your hands! these people had poop pm their hands and they didn't wash them so they ate the poop. gross people on this world that believe they don't need to wash their hands.

Reply
9
Related
94.1 Duke FM

Illness closes mid-Michigan school

CARSON CITY, MI — The large number of students missing class due to illness has prompted the Carson City-Crystal Area School District to cancel all classes today and tomorrow. The school distirct is about 45 minutes northwest of Lansing. The Montcalm County school district made the announcement yesterday afternoon...
CARSON CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Vet care needed for pets of homeless owners

LANSING – Requests for help for pets of homeless people are rising compared to the previous year and nonprofits hope to help. The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor plans to launch a low-cost and free mobile clinic for people who can’t afford veterinary care for their pets, said clinic director Gary Evans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

State health officials warn of parasitic infections tied to livestock

Michigan health officials are investigating a parasitic infection connected to livestock after several suspected cases were found in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties. There have been one confirmed, four probable and seven suspected cases of cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal disease caused by the Cryptosporidium parasite between Nov. 15 and 21. The health department believes the illnesses occurred after people came into contact with a group of sick calves.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
East Village Magazine

A new type of health care coming to Flint in January

Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

FBI raids home in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the FBI said that they were executing a search warrant in a home at Highland and Oakridge Avenue. On Monday morning, News 10 saw authorities from the FBI, Michigan State Police, and East Lansing Police Department carrying boxes out of a home into an unmarked vehicle.
EAST LANSING, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes

Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy