Related
Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral after asking if Twitter files will reveal 'hidden censoring' against him
Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him would be exposed after owner Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Elon Musk said he's 'open' to buying publishing platform Substack after a Twitter user said it would give him control of the 'narrative layer' of the internet
Elon Musk agreed with a tweet saying that Twitter gives him control over "information" whilst buying Substack would help control "the narrative."
Elon Musk says Twitter is working on a feature to show users if they've been shadowbanned
The announcement follows the release of the "Twitter Files" that claimed to reveal the "secret" suppression of some Twitter users.
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
Futurism
Fired Twitter Janitor Says Elon Musk Crony Told Him He'd Be Replaced Robots
A longtime — and now former — janitor at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters claims he was told by a member of the new owner's inner sanctum that soon robots would be taking over his job. In an interview with the BBC, fired janitor Julio Alvarado said that for...
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
BBC
Elon Musk turns Twitter into 'hotel' for staff
The BBC has been given photos of Twitter office space that has been converted into bedrooms, which San Francisco authorities are probing as a possible building code violation. One image shows a room with a double bed, including a wardrobe and slippers. An ex-worker said new Twitter boss Elon Musk...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Android Headlines
Your Tweets will be up to 4000 characters long
The character limit on tweets has been a pretty big subject surrounding Twitter for a while. We all remember the dog days of 120-character tweets, but those days ended a few years ago. While 280 characters are good enough to get your thought across, sometimes, you want just a bit more. Well, Elon Musk might give us a lot more. The Twitter CEO said that tweets will be up to 4000 characters long.
Twitter 'Shadow Bans' Compared to Elon Musk's Plan to 'Deboost' Posts
The comparisons were made after former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss posted a thread about Twitter's so-called secret blacklists.
msn.com
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has brought back some banned Twitter accounts. But Musk drew the line at right-wing conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones. Musk has been confronted with the fact that Twitter relies on ads for revenue, and unsafe content...
Android Headlines
