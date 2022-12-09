ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
TheDailyBeast

Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
BBC

Elon Musk turns Twitter into 'hotel' for staff

The BBC has been given photos of Twitter office space that has been converted into bedrooms, which San Francisco authorities are probing as a possible building code violation. One image shows a room with a double bed, including a wardrobe and slippers. An ex-worker said new Twitter boss Elon Musk...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Android Headlines

Your Tweets will be up to 4000 characters long

The character limit on tweets has been a pretty big subject surrounding Twitter for a while. We all remember the dog days of 120-character tweets, but those days ended a few years ago. While 280 characters are good enough to get your thought across, sometimes, you want just a bit more. Well, Elon Musk might give us a lot more. The Twitter CEO said that tweets will be up to 4000 characters long.
Android Headlines

Instagram is taking inspiration from Twitter with Notes

Instagram is all about sharing pictures and videos, and it’s not much of a platform to just share text. However, it seems that the platform wants to change that. After testing it out for a while, Instagram is finally releasing Notes to the public. All social media platforms have...
Android Headlines

YouTube finally gives its widget the Material You makeover

Over a year after Google unveiled its Material You design language, several companies are working on implementing this design aesthetic into their own properties. This includes apps, their icons, and their respective widgets. After bringing Material You into its app, YouTube finally gave its Android and iOS widgets the makeover as well, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines

Google & Samsung promote Assistant on Z Flip 4 in Times Square

Google and Samsung have started an advertising campaign in Times Square to promote Assistant, YouTube Music, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The American rapper Ludacris is the face of the campaign. The ads are shown on a 3D anamorphic billboard. The main benefit of using this kind of billboard is...
NEW YORK STATE

