Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
Business Times
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
GOBankingRates
Inflation in 2022: A Look at How Prices Changed Throughout the Year
The last two consumer price index (CPI) reports gave cash-strapped consumers a reason to be optimistic. There is now solid evidence that inflation is finally on the wane -- but 2022 will be the...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
lbmjournal.com
ABC: Construction input prices down 1% in November, still up 40% since February 2020
WASHINGTON — Construction input prices declined 0.9% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index data released today. Nonresidential construction input prices fell 0.8% for the month. Construction input prices are up 11.9%...
House Digest
Prices In These Housing Markets Are Projected To Fall By Over 15%
Housing in the U.S. has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent years, but the prices are now projected to fall by over 15%. Here's what you need to know.
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
The producer price index, which measures what companies receive for their products, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% last month and 7.4% from this time in 2021, jumps that continue to be sparked by food increases.
rigzone.com
USA Gasoline Price Now Lower Than Year Ago Average
The U.S. regular gasoline price average is now lower than it was a year ago, according to the AAA gas prices website. As of December 8 the regular gasoline price average is $3.329 per gallon, compared to the average price of $3.343 per gallon a year ago, the site showed. Yesterday’s average was $3.355 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.470 per gallon and the month ago average was $3.804 per gallon, the site highlighted. The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline was seen on June 14 at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA website pointed out.
The Associated Press
US Annual Home Price Growth Slows to Half of Spring 2022 Peak in October, CoreLogic Reports
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for October 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005869/en/ Figure 1: HPI & HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
Truth About Cars
California Seeking to Fine Companies Over Gasoline Price Gouging
Despite the perpetual ebb and flow of fuel prices across the United States, you can reliably count on California having some of the highest per-gallon costs in the nation. While that’s not entirely the fault of energy companies – California’s high tax rate on just about everything is a major factor here – oil firms are indeed raking in unprecedented profits right now and the government would much rather you focus on that than any role it might have likewise played. To that effect, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced new financial penalties for corporations accused of price-gouging wherever fueling is concerned.
Aviation International News
Argus: Global Bizav Flight Activity Dipped in November
While global business aviation flight activity remains strong, usage in November declined by 5.8 percent year-over-year according to the latest Argus Traqpak data. For North America, activity in November was off by 6.5 percent compared to a year ago with all aircraft classes in the Part 135 and Part 91 segments reporting decreases. Overall Part 135 operations were down by 7.5 percent and Part 91 was down by 7.3 percent, while fractional operations saw a nearly one percent dip. In the latter category, turboprops and mid-size jets were the only aircraft segments to show improvement from a year ago.
monitordaily.com
H&E to Sell Komatsu Earthmoving Distributorship to Waukesha-Pearce Industries
H&E Equipment Services signed a definitive agreement to sell its Komatsu earthmoving distribution business to Houston-based Waukesha-Pearce Industries (WPI). The transaction includes rights to the distribution of earthmoving equipment in the state of Louisiana and counties located in southwestern Arkansas, along with a distribution facility in Kenner, LA, and certain other equipment, parts and supplies. Also, H&E will assign to WPI the outstanding lease on its distribution facility in Bossier City, LA. H&E will retain ownership of its rental assets located at its remaining seven rental branches in Louisiana. The transaction is expected to close by Dec. 31, subject to customary closing conditions.
wfit.org
Florida gas prices are at their lowest level since a tax break in October
Gas prices across Florida have dipped to their lowest levels since Gov. Ron DeSantis instituted a gas tax break for the month of October, with some locations seeing prices below $3 a gallon. According to a release from AAA, gas prices dropped 12 cents a gallon last week, to $3.27...
