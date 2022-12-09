Read full article on original website
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is amongst the handful of phones that can be both a handset and a tablet, and right now, it's $300 off. Plus, you receive an instant credit of $150. On top of that, you also have the option of trading in an old phone for further savings.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Ultra could be every bit as expensive as we feared
Any iPhone with Ultra in the name was always going to be expensive, and so it comes as no surprise to hear that the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might cost even more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to LeaksApplePro – a leaker with a respectable track record...
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.
CNET
Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna
Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
Android Authority
Oppo's first flip phone could beat the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in several ways
This could be the best clamshell foldable on the market when it launches. The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s apparent specs have leaked online. Expect a Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, a 4,300mAh battery, and 44W charging. The phone is also tipped to arrive in global markets in Q1 2023. A...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Flip 5 might come with refreshed hinge design, larger cover display and battery
Update: It seems that IceUniverse has deleted the tweet. IceUniverse details their expectations that the upcoming Samsung. Galaxy Z Flip 5 will employ a "water drop-shaped hinge", similar to the one that will reportedly be making the rounds on the yet unreleased Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable. This hinge design will potentially save Samsung a bit of space and weight, making its next clamshell foldable an even more compact and easy-to-handle phone.
More Pixel Fold renders emerge, showing off a wide foldable phone
Full renders of the anticipated Google Pixel Fold have leaked. Through these new alleged early looks, the Pixel Fold's design appears similar to the Pixel 7 series along with possible support for a stylus down the road.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S21 & A52s 5G also get December update
Samsung is almost done rolling out the Android 13 update to its eligible Galaxy devices. Only a few budget models are left now. But the company isn’t taking a break after a marathon run of updates. It has already shifted the focus to the December 2022 Android security patch. After a slow start, the firm is rapidly seeding the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) to its devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S21 series, and Galaxy A52s 5G are the latest models to pick up the new security release.
Motorola's prettiest phone is making its way to the US in a striking color
Motorola is all set to introduce the Edge 30 Fusion in a new appealing colorway next to a new pair of Moto Buds.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 will support blazing fast 125W charging
The Motorola Moto X40 is right around the corner. The phone will become official in a couple of days. While we’re waiting for that to happen, the Moto X40 got certified, and it was revealed that it will support 125W charging. The Motorola Moto X40 will support 125W charging.
Digital Trends
Get this 70-inch LG TV for $500, with delivery in time for the holidays
If you think a massive TV is the perfect gift, whether for your family or a cherished friend, then you should hurry and avail Best Buy’s offer for the 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV. It’s currently on sale for just $500, following a $150 discount on its original price of $650. This is one of the cheapest TV deals that you can get for such a large screen, and if you push through with the purchase right now, it will be delivered in time for the holidays.
CNET
Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: How Google's Flagship Phones Have Changed, Spec by Spec
Google pulled back the curtain on the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the fall. After a thorough revamp with the Pixel 6 lineup last year, the Pixel 7 series offers minor upgrades rather than radical changes. That signature camera bar running across the width of the chassis...
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
ZDNet
Motorola updates $150 Moto G Play for 2023: Here's what's new
Motorola on Thursday announced the new $150 Moto G Play smartphone, an updated version of the 2021 Moto G Play. You'll be able to order the new Moto G Play starting Jan. 12 directly from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. The new Moto G Play retains the previous model's 6.5-inch...
Android Headlines
iOS 16.2 starts rolling out with support for Apple's Advanced Data Protection
Apple is rolling out the latest iOS update today, that’s iOS 16.2. Which does bring in a handful of new features as well. This is a bit different, but also similar to Google’s Pixel Feature Drops that come out every quarter. Except, Apple includes this as part of the OS, instead of just being limited to the Pixel.
Android Headlines
Now, OnePlus is making computer monitors
We all know OnePlus as the ambitious smartphone company that gave us the flagship killer phone. Since then, the company has been giving us a bunch of different handsets, but OnePlus is more than just a phone company. Over the past couple of years, the company has been working on different pipes of devices. Now, aside from collaborating on a new OnePlus keyboard, the company now makes computer monitors.
