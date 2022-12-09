ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vanyaland.com

Chris Fleming is keeping things fresh with some beginner’s luck

Whenever Chris Fleming plans his annual return home with shows at The Wilbur, he often forgets how close he books them to the holidays, and just how likely an act of god is when it comes to the weather. But what he doesn’t forget is the love and support that’s waiting there for him, year after year.
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Mic’d Up: Channel 5 comes to life at The Wilbur, Meyers jams at Roar

Editor’s Note: Sure, there’s no place like home for the holidays, but in the event that you want a little breather from family functions and that inevitable year’s-end anxiety, there are plenty of comedy shows happening around the area for a little stress relief. With homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlighting the calendar, the the plethora of comedy talent in and around the city continues to shine as bright as your neighbor’s solar-powered reindeer. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (December 18).
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died

The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy