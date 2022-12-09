Editor’s Note: Sure, there’s no place like home for the holidays, but in the event that you want a little breather from family functions and that inevitable year’s-end anxiety, there are plenty of comedy shows happening around the area for a little stress relief. With homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlighting the calendar, the the plethora of comedy talent in and around the city continues to shine as bright as your neighbor’s solar-powered reindeer. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (December 18).

