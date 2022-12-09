Summit Financial Group and PSB Holding Corp. signed a definitive merger agreement. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, PSB shareholders will receive 1.2347 shares of Summit common stock for each outstanding share of PSB common stock they own. Based upon the 20-day average closing price of $28.35 per share of Summit’s common stock through Dec. 8, this equates to $35 per PSB common share and an aggregate transaction value of approximately $53.9 million. As of Sept. 30, the combined company would have had approximate $4.5 billion in total assets, $3.5 billion in gross loans and $3.6 billion in deposits.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO