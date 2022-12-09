Read full article on original website
Related
monitordaily.com
Summit Financial Group Acquires Provident State Bank
Summit Financial Group and PSB Holding Corp. signed a definitive merger agreement. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, PSB shareholders will receive 1.2347 shares of Summit common stock for each outstanding share of PSB common stock they own. Based upon the 20-day average closing price of $28.35 per share of Summit’s common stock through Dec. 8, this equates to $35 per PSB common share and an aggregate transaction value of approximately $53.9 million. As of Sept. 30, the combined company would have had approximate $4.5 billion in total assets, $3.5 billion in gross loans and $3.6 billion in deposits.
monitordaily.com
Applying Acquisition Experience for Success: First Financial Equipment Leasing Expands into Canada
Ian Koplin is Editor for Monitor, ABFJournal, DealMaker and Commercial Factor magazines. Monitor recently caught up with Tom Slevin, founder and CEO, and Brian Dundon, SVP corporate development at First Financial Equipment Leasing ahead of their company’s acquisition of NorFund, an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy and vendor finance programs.
monitordaily.com
CLFP Foundation Adds 17 New CLFPs
The Certified Lease & Finance Professional Foundation announced that 17 individuals recently passed the eight-hour online proctored CLFP exam, including:. Eric Angleró, CLFP – Operations Manager, Commercial Equipment Finance. Alec Bercher, CLFP – Credit Analyst, Navitas Credit. Stacey Brewster, CLFP – Director of Operations, CIT, a Division...
monitordaily.com
The First Bank and Heritage Southeast Bank Receive Regulatory Approval for Merger
The First Bancshares, parent company of The First Bank, and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, parent company of Heritage Southeast Bank, received regulatory approval from the board of governors of the Federal Reserve to complete their previously announced merger. First Bancshares also received a non-objection letter from the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance in connection with the transaction.
salestechstar.com
Unanet to Accelerate Growth With Strategic Investment from Onex and Addition of Three New Board Members
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, announced it has closed a new round of strategic financing from Onex Corporation. The investment will help Unanet accelerate its product innovation, go-to-market strategies, and plans for continued growth. Onex becomes the second major investor in Unanet, which is primarily funded by Baltimore and San Diego-based JMI Equity.
AdWeek
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
monitordaily.com
Lender Syndicate Amends Ritchie Bros.’ Credit Agreement to Support IAA Merger
Ritchie Bros. closed an amendment to its credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders to support the closing of its proposed merger with IAA. BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Securities served as joint bookrunners for the agreement. Like this story? Begin each business day with...
Plant Prefab Shakes Up Homebuilding Industry
Steve Glenn, founder & CEO of Plant Prefab, a sustainable homebuilding startup, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's latest funding round and business model.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
monitordaily.com
Rabobank and ABN AMRO Arrange Expanded Funding for TIP Group
TIP Group, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital and provider of equipment and services in Europe and Canada, raised additional funding, with its existing borrowing base financing arrangements (consisting of revolving and term debt) increased from €1.197 billion ($1.26 billion) to €1.391 billion ($1.47 billion). The pricing, tenor and structure remained unchanged. The borrowing base financing matures in December 2025 but benefits from a two-year extension option.
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
Dubai-based NOW Money Selects ThetaRay AI Tech to Prevent Financial Crime on the Inclusive Banking App
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- NOW Money, the GCC’s first mobile banking solution focused on financial inclusion, and ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced a collaboration to implement ThetaRay’s cloud-based AML solution to monitor cross-border payments and support in the prevention of financial crimes and money laundering on the fintech’s payments platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005555/en/ NOW Money inclusive banking app (Photo: Business Wire)
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data
PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
TechCrunch
Japan’s health tech Ubie wants to fuel its US expansion with $19M Series C extension
The extension round consists of 90% equity and 10% debt financing, according to the co-founder and CEO of Ubie Kota Kubo. With this round, Ubie has raised a total of $76 million since its inception in 2017. The startup declined to comment on its company valuation, but a source familiar...
Carlyle to miss March 2023 deadline for $22 billion fundraise - FT
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout group Carlyle Group (CG.O) is struggling to raise the $22 billion it had targeted as its largest fund, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
monitordaily.com
First Foundation Makes Senior Leadership Appointments
First Foundation, a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, appointed Christopher M. Naghibi executive vice president and chief operating officer of the bank, effective immediately. Naghibi was previously executive vice president and chief credit officer of the bank. Hugo Nuño, who served as chief risk officer since 2012, will serve as executive vice president, chief banking officer, a newly created position, effective immediately. Lillian Gavin, deputy chief credit officer, will immediately assume the role of senior vice president, chief credit officer.
Comments / 0