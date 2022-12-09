H&E Equipment Services signed a definitive agreement to sell its Komatsu earthmoving distribution business to Houston-based Waukesha-Pearce Industries (WPI). The transaction includes rights to the distribution of earthmoving equipment in the state of Louisiana and counties located in southwestern Arkansas, along with a distribution facility in Kenner, LA, and certain other equipment, parts and supplies. Also, H&E will assign to WPI the outstanding lease on its distribution facility in Bossier City, LA. H&E will retain ownership of its rental assets located at its remaining seven rental branches in Louisiana. The transaction is expected to close by Dec. 31, subject to customary closing conditions.

