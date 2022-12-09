Read full article on original website
Applying Acquisition Experience for Success: First Financial Equipment Leasing Expands into Canada
Ian Koplin is Editor for Monitor, ABFJournal, DealMaker and Commercial Factor magazines. Monitor recently caught up with Tom Slevin, founder and CEO, and Brian Dundon, SVP corporate development at First Financial Equipment Leasing ahead of their company’s acquisition of NorFund, an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy and vendor finance programs.
Rabobank and ABN AMRO Arrange Expanded Funding for TIP Group
TIP Group, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital and provider of equipment and services in Europe and Canada, raised additional funding, with its existing borrowing base financing arrangements (consisting of revolving and term debt) increased from €1.197 billion ($1.26 billion) to €1.391 billion ($1.47 billion). The pricing, tenor and structure remained unchanged. The borrowing base financing matures in December 2025 but benefits from a two-year extension option.
Performance Drink Group (OTCMKTS: PDPG) Under Accumulation as New Controlling Shareholders Affect 300 million Share Reduction
Performance Drink Group (OTCMKTS: PDPG) is making an explosive move up the charts in recent trading rocketing up from well under a penny to recent highs of $0.03 per share. The stock started running in August of this year off its $0.0006 lows and formed a new over $0.003 before the recent runup into copperland.
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
Used car prices, demand dropping as high interest rates settle in
With interest rates continually rising, the wholesale cost of used cars continues to drop. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Index, costs have dropped about 16% from January. The index uses pricing trends by wholesalers to determine costs. From November 2021 through November 2022, there has been a 12.4% drop in costs.
Lender Syndicate Amends Ritchie Bros.’ Credit Agreement to Support IAA Merger
Ritchie Bros. closed an amendment to its credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders to support the closing of its proposed merger with IAA. BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Securities served as joint bookrunners for the agreement. Like this story? Begin each business day with...
Descartes says customer supply chain investment still firm amid ‘cautious’ backdrop
Management from Canadian supply chain software-as-a-service provider Descartes said its customers are still leaning into supply chain solutions even as the macroeconomic environment has cooled. “What we’re seeing is while our customers are being cautious and they may be covering the brake on some other projects … they continue in...
Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises
Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...
The First Bank and Heritage Southeast Bank Receive Regulatory Approval for Merger
The First Bancshares, parent company of The First Bank, and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, parent company of Heritage Southeast Bank, received regulatory approval from the board of governors of the Federal Reserve to complete their previously announced merger. First Bancshares also received a non-objection letter from the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance in connection with the transaction.
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?
With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...
Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22
The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...
Carvana stock collapses amid bankruptcy fears after creditor pact and another $1 price target
Carvana (CVNA) shares spiraled Wednesday after the online car retailer’s biggest creditors reportedly signed an agreement to cooperate in potential restructuring negotiations as the company faces growing bankruptcy risk. The company's stock plunged nearly 43% on Wednesday. Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Tuesday that a...
CLFP Foundation Adds 17 New CLFPs
The Certified Lease & Finance Professional Foundation announced that 17 individuals recently passed the eight-hour online proctored CLFP exam, including:. Eric Angleró, CLFP – Operations Manager, Commercial Equipment Finance. Alec Bercher, CLFP – Credit Analyst, Navitas Credit. Stacey Brewster, CLFP – Director of Operations, CIT, a Division...
Southwest Airlines reinstates quarterly dividends
Analyst points to Southwest Airlines as sign of things to come in sector as airline reinstates dividend for the first time since early in a COVID-19 pandemic
Carvana stock slides on bankruptcy risk
Carvana investors are fleeing as speculation swirls over the used car retailer's survival. Shares fell more than 30% during Wednesday's trading session.
Prometheus Biosciences Prices Underwritten Offering Of About 4.55 Mln Shares At $110/shr
(RTTNews) - Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) said that it has priced an underwritten offering of about 4.55 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $110 per share. The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and...
BP, Shell to Restructure Ownership Interest in Atlantic LNG
BP plc BP and Shell plc SHEL agreed to restructure ownership in Trinidad and Tobago’s Atlantic liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, per a Reuters report. The Atlantic LNG facility involves four liquefaction trains with a total capacity of about 15 million tons per year. Each train has different shareholder structures and trading agreements. The project contributes to the development of the country’s natural gas resources.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
