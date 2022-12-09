ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Page Six

Elle King cancels shows after falling down stairs: I ‘knocked my ass out’

Elle King had to cancel three different radio shows this week after falling down a flight of stairs while making a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky Levi. The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer penned an emotional note to her fans in Seattle, Tampa and Detroit via Instagram on Thursday, saying she “shares” in their “disappointment.” “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing. I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion,” King, 33, explained. “I tried to push through and played 3...
SEATTLE, WA
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
GEORGIA STATE
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Popculture

Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'

Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
LEESBURG, VA
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN

