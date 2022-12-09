Read full article on original website
Elle King cancels shows after falling down stairs: I ‘knocked my ass out’
Elle King had to cancel three different radio shows this week after falling down a flight of stairs while making a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky Levi. The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer penned an emotional note to her fans in Seattle, Tampa and Detroit via Instagram on Thursday, saying she “shares” in their “disappointment.” “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing. I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion,” King, 33, explained. “I tried to push through and played 3...
After Death of Infant Son Earlier This Year Brian McKnight Announces Wife’s Pregnancy
In a recent social media post, crooner Brian McKnight announced that there will be an addition to his family. Last week, McKnight and his wife, Leilani McKnight revealed on both of their Instagram accounts that the duo is expecting a baby soon. “We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win
All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Legendary Singer Suffering From "Vocal Bleed"
Famed musician LeAnn Rimes has been forced to postpone part of her tour due to a bleed on her vocal cord, according to a statement from the singer. Rimes released a photo of a handwritten note on Instagram which read,
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Peter Cooper Cause of Death: Country Hall Executive Dead 1 Week After Suffering Injury
Peter Cooper, a well-known personality in the country music industry for being a music journalist, singer, and executive for the Country Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 52. Last week, the musician's friends, fans, and family have been worried and keeping him in their thoughts after...
Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'
Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Neil Diamond Comes Out of Retirement For Rare Performance at the Opening of His Broadway Musical
Neil Diamond surprised the crowd with a performance at the opening night of his musical over the weekend, marking his first time singing in front of an audience since his retirement from touring five years ago. The new Broadway show, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, debuted on Sunday,...
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering a Concussion From Stairs Accident
Elle King pulled out of radio concerts in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle this week, and in a statement shared on Thursday (Dec. 8), she reveals that an injury she sustained from an accident on a set of stairs led to her need to cancel those appearances. Via Instagram Stories and...
