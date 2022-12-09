Read full article on original website
Related
monitordaily.com
The First Bank and Heritage Southeast Bank Receive Regulatory Approval for Merger
The First Bancshares, parent company of The First Bank, and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, parent company of Heritage Southeast Bank, received regulatory approval from the board of governors of the Federal Reserve to complete their previously announced merger. First Bancshares also received a non-objection letter from the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance in connection with the transaction.
monitordaily.com
Air Lease Closes $400MM Unsecured Term Loan Facility
Air Lease closed a new $400 million unsecured term loan facility with a final maturity in 2027. The proceeds of the loan will be used for general corporate purposes. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, New York Branch acted as the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on the transaction. In addition to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, China Construction Bank, New York branch and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, New York branch acted as mandated lead arrangers and CaixaBank, S.A., Apple Bank for Savings and The Chugoku Bank, Ltd. served as participants.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Top global enterprises and engineers named winners of the inaugural Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Thirty enterprise teams and individuals from around the world have been named winners of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, launched this year by L&T Technology Services (LTTS) in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and leading business news channel CNBC-TV18. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005958/en/ 30 winners honored across nine categories at the inaugural edition of the Digital Engineering Awards, held at Jersey City, USA (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, NVIDIA to Embed AI into Financial Services
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) announced a multi-year innovation partnership with NVIDIA in order “to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the financial services sector.”. Combining Deutsche Bank’s financial industry expertise with NVIDIA’s leadership in AI and accelerated computing “will hasten the development of...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
monitordaily.com
Rabobank and ABN AMRO Arrange Expanded Funding for TIP Group
TIP Group, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital and provider of equipment and services in Europe and Canada, raised additional funding, with its existing borrowing base financing arrangements (consisting of revolving and term debt) increased from €1.197 billion ($1.26 billion) to €1.391 billion ($1.47 billion). The pricing, tenor and structure remained unchanged. The borrowing base financing matures in December 2025 but benefits from a two-year extension option.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
pymnts.com
Veem and Finastra Team to Deliver AP and AR Services
Veem and Finastra have partnered to help banks offer innovative payment services. The partnership creates a native integration that allows Veem’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be accessed directly through Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
Lenzing Ecovero Hits Production Milestone, Doubles Capacity
Lenzing Group celebrated the key milestone of production of 300,000 tons of Lenzing Ecovero branded viscose fibers since the brand’s inception in 2017 and said it plans to double production capacity in 2023 to meet the rising demand from leading brands across the world. “As we celebrate our milestone of over 300,000 tons produced, we look forward to achieving even higher capacity in 2023 with the addition of a new site for Lenzing Ecovero fiber production,” said Caroline Ledl, head of product management textiles at Lenzing. “With the increase in Lenzing Ecovero capacity, our value chain partners and brands can benefit...
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 6.00% Cg Over 45.0m Along Southwestern Margin of Battery Zone
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the seventh round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005359/en/ Figure 1 : Battery Zone Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
FNB Corporation Completes Acquisition of UB Bancorp and Union Bank
F.N.B. Corporation completed its acquisition of Greenville, NC-based UB Bancorp, including its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Union Bank. As a result of the acquisition of Union Bank, FNB has nearly $44 billion in total assets, $29 billion in total loans and $35 billion in total deposits on a proforma basis. This merger further increases FNB’s presence in North Carolina, moving its proforma deposit market share to ninth in the state, and also adds low-cost granular deposits, which continue to be value accretive in the current economic environment. Union Bank customers now have access to FNB’s online and mobile banking technology, including its mobile banking app and proprietary eStore.
pv-magazine-usa.com
DOE announces $8 million for six agrivoltaic research projects
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Foundational Agrivoltaic Research for Megawatt Scale (FARMS) funding, which has allocated $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia. The projects are intended to provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities, and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics, defined as the co-location of solar energy generation and agricultural production, which can include traditional crops as well as livestock grazing and pollinator gardens.
monitordaily.com
CLFP Foundation Adds 17 New CLFPs
The Certified Lease & Finance Professional Foundation announced that 17 individuals recently passed the eight-hour online proctored CLFP exam, including:. Eric Angleró, CLFP – Operations Manager, Commercial Equipment Finance. Alec Bercher, CLFP – Credit Analyst, Navitas Credit. Stacey Brewster, CLFP – Director of Operations, CIT, a Division...
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
PV Tech
US solar assets ‘are not meeting performance expectations’, kWh Analytics says
US solar assets “are not meeting performance expectations”, according to research from insurer kWh Analytics. kWh Analytics has published the 2022 edition of its annual Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 500 operational solar assets in the US, with a total installed capacity in excess of 11GW.
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads Private Round II for GoPlus Security to Build Permissionless Security Services
Binance Labs, the venture capital, innovation and incubation arm of Binance, is pleased “to announce that it is leading a private round II for GoPlus Security.”. GoPlus Security claims it is “a leading Web3 security infrastructure provider that covers most of the major blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to build a safer Web3 environment.”
Comments / 0