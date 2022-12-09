Read full article on original website
Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware
A company that designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used in industries ranging from broadcasting to defense has chosen Frankford as the new site for its United States operations. CP Cases USA, opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Maryland, to a 25,000-square-foot site ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning
Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
wskg.org
PA natural gas prices rise as production falls, report says
STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA – Natural gas production fell in the state over the last few months as prices continued to rise. The latest report from the state’s Independent Fiscal Office shows the average price of Pennsylvania gas reached $6.89 per million British thermal units in the third quarter of 2022.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Dec. 11, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature Wilmington police chief to step down No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why Culture These holiday lights will help you get your glow on A new view: Rockford Tower is lit for the ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Millions of dollars are going toward addressing Delaware's opioid crisis in a new initiative
The Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission is now accepting grant applications. The Commission was created to address Delaware’s opioid epidemic by distributing grants to organizations working to treat, prevent, and reduce opioid use disorder, and the misuse of opioids. And it is now ready to start awarding money. The...
New report shows how Delaware is saving taxpayer money
(The Center Square) – A new report illustrates how Delaware is delivering services while at the same time saving taxpayer money. The sixth annual Government Efficiency and Accountability Review Board, which was created through Executive Order No. 4 in February 2017, works to identify ways in which the state can operate more efficiently, improve services and provide cost savings was released late last week. “As the GEAR Board performs its...
Walgreens, CVS to pay Delaware $43.6M opioid settlement
Delaware stands to receive some $43.6 million from settlements with CVS and Walgreens over their roles in America’s opioid epidemic. In total, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, which will be distributed amongst states and municipalities involved in the litigation. The announcement comes just days after public health officials announced that Nov. 2022 was Delaware’s ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police: Make a plan instead of driving impaired
The Delaware State Police cautions motorists this holiday season to stay safe and not drive impaired by drugs or alcohol. Law enforcement across the state is cracking down on impaired driving. Speaking on a panel hosted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zelbey said making a...
WDEL 1150AM
Home repair issues add to difficulties keeping low-income owners, senior citizens in their homes
Substandard housing and repair costs have a clear link to housing affordability - and health - according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Delaware. The Delaware Community Foundation funded the study on behalf of Habitat for Humanity in all three Delaware counties. New Castle County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kevin Smith said identifying and fixing a variety of repairs can help people of lower incomes as well as senior citizens stay in their homes and avoid having to find other, more costly housing or going to the rental market.
Rental assistance program to stop accepting applications
After dispersing $122 million in rental and utility assistance, the Delaware State Housing Authority will stop accepting applications in the new year to manage application volume, the agency announced Tuesday. “There is no guarantee when the program will resume accepting new applications,” the Housing Authority said in a news release. The program closure is necessary due to overwhelming demand, the ... Read More
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Delaware: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Delaware: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Hunting in Delaware is pretty similar to hunting in other areas. However, there are some key differences. Therefore, it’s important to learn about all of Delaware’s hunting regulations before you take to the field. To start...
WBOC
Delaware Public Health Emergency Order Extended
WILMINGTON, Del.- The Public Health Emergency order in Delaware was extended again by Governor John Carney. Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the order to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
WGMD Radio
delawarepublic.org
Delaware sees second record month of overdose deaths in 2022
Delaware’s overdose crisis reached a new peak in November with a record 43 deaths, surpassing a previous high set in May of this year. 376 people have died of drug overdoses in Delaware in 2022 — 18 percent higher than in the same period in 2021, which saw 515 people die by the end of the year. Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney says historical overdose data gives her agency reason to worry that deaths may continue to trend upwards in the coming months.
WBOC
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WDEL 1150AM
Del. accepts applications for Prescription Opioid Settlement funding
A commission is accepting applications for a share of about $3,000,000 currently available from the Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission. Grants and intragovernmental transfers of $100,000 or less will be considered by the Commission and members of five committees: behavioral health resources, budgeting and reporting, governance, local governments and public outreach and community input.
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware City Ranked Among the Top 23 U.S. Cities to Visit
Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, included Wilmington on its list of the 23 best places to visit in the U.S in 2023. It’s no secret that most of Delaware’s tourists flock to the beaches. Coastal towns like Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island see millions of visitors each year. According to a report by Southern Delaware Tourism, 2019 brought over 10 million people to Delaware’s coastal towns.
