Police seize firearms, $16,000 worth of fentanyl in Virginia drug bust
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects were arrested in a drug bust in the town of Culpeper that resulted in the seizure of firearms and fentanyl pills, according to Virginia State Police.
Following a lengthy investigation and the execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of Wine Street, police seized two firearms and 67 grams — or 670 pills — of pressed fentanyl — with an approximate street value of $16,750, according to police.
Daiquan Thompson, 24, was charged with the following:
- One felony count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug
- One felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug
- Two felony counts of child endangerment
Police said Thompson is also a known gang member and is being investigated for violating his probation conditions.
Octavia Richards, 45, was charged with the following:
- One felony count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug
- One felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
- Two counts of child endangerment
The investigation was conducted by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force — composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff's Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, and Orange Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
