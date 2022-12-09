ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Police seize firearms, $16,000 worth of fentanyl in Virginia drug bust

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects were arrested in a drug bust in the town of Culpeper that resulted in the seizure of firearms and fentanyl pills, according to Virginia State Police.

Following a lengthy investigation and the execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of Wine Street, police seized two firearms and 67 grams — or 670 pills — of pressed fentanyl — with an approximate street value of $16,750, according to police.

19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on I-81, Virginia State Police investigating

Daiquan Thompson, 24, was charged with the following:

  • One felony count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug
  • One felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug
  • Two felony counts of child endangerment

Police said Thompson is also a known gang member and is being investigated for violating his probation conditions.

Octavia Richards, 45, was charged with the following:

  • One felony count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug
  • One felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
  • Two counts of child endangerment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4C7b_0jcwaTfD00
Firearms and 67 grams of pressed fentanyl were seized in a Culpeper drug bust. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The investigation was conducted by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force — composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, and Orange Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

WRIC - ABC 8News

